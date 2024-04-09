Entertainment

United Airlines flight diverted after dog poops in plane aisle

Virginia Glaze
united-airlines-flight-diverted-dog-pooUnsplash.com: Victor Grabarczyk, Nick Morales

Passengers on a United Airlines flight were left disgusted when a flier’s dog pooped in the aisle, forcing the plane to divert after the pup’s accident stunk up the cabin.

It seems like there’s no shortage of viral moments happening on airplanes these days. From passengers getting arrested over explosive breakdowns to doors literally popping off of a craft, flights have become hotspots for viral activity.

Now, another in-flight incident is taking social media by storm after a fliers pooch caused a stink on a United Airlines trip.

Photos taken from a UA trip from Houston to Seattle on Friday, April 5, sparked shock across the internet that showed an explosive poo in the middle of the aisle on the plane.

It turns out that a traveler’s pooch had let its bowels loose during the trip, causing a major stink that left other fliers disgusted.

In fact, the stench was so bad that the flight was forced to be diverted to the Dallas-Fort Worth airport so staff could clean up the mess. The video was initially posted to Reddit, with a user claiming the ground crew spent “two hours” wiping up the poo with paper towels.

“The smell made me ill,” they wrote. “Gate agents kept yelling at passengers and the cabin crew. The smell never quite went away. First class toilet was declared unusable as the dog mess was apparently unresolved in there. Food went bad while on the ground, so very few snacks left.”

United Airlines confirmed that the incident took place during the flight — but this isn’t the first time a dog couldn’t hold it in during a trip with this particular airline.

In February, another dog was let out of its crate during a UA flight, only to poo on its owner’s seat in another ordeal that left passengers frustrated by staff’s reportedly slow response to the situation.

About The Author

Virginia Glaze

Virginia is Dexerto's Entertainment Editor and an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in esports, she's been tackling the social media space for over five years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

