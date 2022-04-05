Twitter shares sneak peek of long-awaited edit button

Twitter has officially announced they are releasing an edit button after years of users requesting the ability to edit their posts on the platform. So, it wasn’t an April Fools Day joke after all.

Since its launch in 2006, users of the social media website have requested the ability to edit their posts. The feature has become widely sought after, with more and more users calling for it daily.

The platform has teased the feature many times, including as recently as April 1, 2022, — also known as April Fools Day. Elon Musk even teased the feature after buying 9% of the company on April 5.

Twitter reveals long-awaited edit button

Twitter announced the feature just hours after Elon Musk released his poll, confirming that his post did not influence the decision.

They said: “Now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!

“No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll. We’re kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.”

The company also shared a gif of how the feature could work once fully released.

now that everyone is asking… yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year! no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉 we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

Fans react to Twitter edit button announcement

Just minutes after Twitter revealed that they have been working on the long-awaited edit button, users took to the comments to express their concerns.

One user mentioned that they are worried people might misuse the feature if they are able to edit a tweet after it gains traction — with many others echoing their concerns.

They said: “Okay so what precautions are being taken to make sure people don’t misuse this feature?

“What if a tweet goes viral then someone edits it? Will edits/version history be publicly visible?”

Okay so what precautions are being taken to make sure people don’t misuse this feature? What if a tweet goes viral then someone edits it? Will edits/version history be publicly visible? — Celeste Côté (@CelesteCote) April 5, 2022

I don’t understand. How does it improve twitter? The whole point of this platform is to be able to comment something without worrying about the author changing what he said or posted. — Conrad3k (@Conrad3k1) April 5, 2022



However, many more users shared their excitement for the feature. One user said: “Finally we will be able to fix those pesky typos!”

Finally we will be able to fix those pesky typos! — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 5, 2022

We’ll have to wait to see exactly what measures are taken to prevent abuse of the edit feature when it rolls out to Twitter Blue subscribers soon.

