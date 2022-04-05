Sasha Banks tells Logan Paul she may quit WWE to follow The Rock to Hollywood

Former WWE women’s champion Sasha Banks has revealed her Hollywood ambitions on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, opening the door to a WWE exit if the right offer came along.

As the cousin of Snoop Dogg, ‘The Legit Boss’ has grown up around superstars. Fighting her way from the independent wrestling circuit’s Chaotic Wrestling to being one of the biggest draws at multiple WrestleManias and sparking a women’s revolution, the 30-year-old has accomplished so much with WWE.

After competing on the same show as YouTube boxing sensation Logan Paul, with WrestleMania 38, Sasha stopped off to chat with the guys on The IMPAULSIVE podcast for Episode 320.

The podcast aired for the first time on April 5, touching on her loss to Bianca Belair on the grandest stage of them all. Though, most notably, the topic of Hollywood came up after her appearance in Disney+ show ‘The Mandalorian’ for Season 2, where she plays Koska Reeves.

Sasha Banks on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast

After discussing the standout male WWE superstars of history, she set out her ambitions: “That’s the standard. You have John Cena, you have The Rock, and it’s like… Where is that woman’s name next to it?”

Logan responded: “You do stuff outside of the WWE as well, so I assume you have a five year plan to expand your arsenal. Right, you were in The Mandalorian, some real Hollywood stuff. Is more of this happening? Are you going to break out and become that superstar of the world?”

Hinting at her future goals, Sasha responded: “Yes I am. It’s kind of really hard to do with the WWE schedule. I mean, when I shot The Mandalorian last year it went from doing TV, doing live events, then getting on a plane and going to LA – shooting all week… For three months.”

(The discussion starts at 44: 47 in the video below)

“If I’m going to take over the world, it’s like… I got to choose one or the other. And that’s the hard part to think of, because wrestling has been my life, my whole life,” the WWE superstar added.

“So, when that time and opportunity comes, I need to sit back and think: Is it full-time Hollywood, is it full-time doing something else I’m passionate about?”

The former women’s champion goes on to say she’s already transcended the wrestling business along with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and others.

With big dreams and aspirations in mind, it’s clear that Sasha Banks may have a decision to make in the future.

Wrestling icons such as The Rock and John Cena have juggled shooting movies with WWE in the past, but this opens the door to at least a limited wrestling schedule if the right offer presents itself.