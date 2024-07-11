A dislike button for X is reportedly being tested out

X is reportedly toying with the idea of introducing a dislike button to the app and users think it is a “very bad idea.”

After Elon Musk bought social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the space underwent major changes with another big shift to the platform reportedly on the way.

According to X Daily News, the platform is currently testing out a dislike button, the leaks also indicate what this button could look like.

The alleged dislike button mirrors the heart-shaped react button as the like button but includes a downward arrow down the middle.

While this is not set in stone, the potential of a dislike button making its way to X has users almost unanimously agreeing that it is a “bad idea.”

Some have claimed the app is about to get “so toxic” while others have already expressed larger concerns about how the inclusion of a dislike button could impact the way information is filtered across X.

“Nobody needs to give the already massive manipulation business another tool to influence the feed,” wrote one X user.

However, others have also promised to use this potential future dislike button as often as possible but only for Musk himself.

“It will be removed as soon as Elon gets more dislikes than likes” while another added, “If we get a dislike button I’ll unblock him just to dislike every post he’s ever made.”

Dislike buttons on social media apps have long been a topic of contention amongst online users. While YouTube still allows users to hit a dislike button, it now blocks the ability to see the overall number of dislikes each video has.

If X was to introduce a new dislike button, it is unclear if it will mirror this style of feedback or if anyone and everyone will be able to see how many dislikes different posts get.

Time will tell when and if Musk does decide to give the go-ahead for X to introduce a new dislike button. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if these leaks gain fruition.