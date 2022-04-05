NELK Boy’s promise “way more NFTs” after $23 million success of Full Send Metacard

Nelk Boys co-founder Kyle Forgeard has revealed that the group will be releasing more NFTs in the future after making $23 million with their Full Send Metacard project.

With the growth of Web3, more influencers are getting into blockchain-based NFT projects with a wide variety of ways to use them. Just recently we’ve seen Dr Disrespect announce he’s using the blockchain to provide a ‘founders pass’ for his unannounced game.

The NELK Boy’s released their Full Send Metacard NFT project on January 17, 2022, to provide fans with a way to access a wide variety of future Full Send businesses, gyms, meet and greets, and more.

Advertisement

After making $23 million from their first web3 project, Kyle Forgeard has revealed that they will be releasing “way more NFTs” in the near future.

Nelk Boys will release “way more NFTs” soon

During an April 3 episode of ‘Money Buys Happiness,’ Forgeard revealed some of the plans his company has for the future, including a line of gyms throughout the United States.

Read More: Sasha Banks tells Logan Paul she may quit WWE to follow The Rock to Hollywood

The hosts went on to ask Kyle about their Metacard project, and he revealed that they will be releasing “way more” NFTs in the future.

“We’re gonna be one of the biggest brands in the Web3 space,” Kyle explained. “As we build out physical stuff, our digital stuff will be the key to what we do.”

Advertisement

(Topic starts at 38:22 in the video)

The OpenSea page for the collection reveals that the Full Send brand plans to launch ventures like, “lounges, gyms, festivals, casinos, restaurants and more,” and that they plan to launch these same projects in the metaverse.

Luckily for those that missed out, you can still check out how to purchase the NFT — but you’ll be paying a second-hand premium.