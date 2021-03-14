Twitter bug bans accounts just for tweeting the word Memphis

An unusual Twitter bug has started banning accounts that tweet the word ‘Memphis’, with some users using it as a way to trick bigger accounts.

Though there are plenty of rules in place, it does take some going to get banned off Twitter permanently. Many users have suffered a suspension or two and then been able to make new accounts without much issue.

Plenty of users have received an overnight ban for tweeting curse words at verified accounts as these are usually dished out automatically.

However, some users have reported that they’re now getting their accounts suspended just for tweeting the word ‘Memphis’ and it’s given pranksters plenty of ideas.

The bug cropped up on March 14, as many European football fans used the example of Memphis Depay – the Dutch striker for Lyon in Ligue 1 – tweeting things like ‘What is Depay’s first name?’

Others expanded it, asking for the name of the city, Memphis, in an attempt to bamboozle people further and expand the joke.

As a result, anyone who replied with ‘memphis’ in lowercase, rather than ‘Memphis’ or even ‘MEMPHIS’ would see their tweet quickly deleted for violating Twitter rules, as strange as that may be.

Multiple users confirmed that they’d landed a 12-hour suspension from Twitter for tweeting the term.

In the suspension notice, Twitter states that tweets using the word are “violating our rules against posting private information.” This type of restriction is typically reserved for doxxing someone, strangely enough.

LMFAOOOOO i tried it as well pic.twitter.com/B2mXOkMup8 — Future NBA2k Cover Athlete (@danmc7373) March 14, 2021

As of writing, Twitter haven’t responded to the issue, and tweets that use ‘memphis’ are still being struck down for violating rules.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not they’ll get the issue straightened out or if Tweeters will, strangely, if we’re being honest, continue to be banned for using the word.