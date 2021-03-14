TikTok DMs not working: Direct messages crashing app - Dexerto

TikTok users have been reporting that the DM function on the platform has stopped working, with some people unable to open their messages without the app freezing or totally crashing.

The ability to send messages on TikTok is one of the app’s most crucial features, as with a fairly limited search function, one of the best ways to find new content and help your “For You” page (FYP) adjust to your interests is to exchange your favorite TikToks with your friends.

TikTok makes it easy to send messages to your friends or followers with a couple of taps while scrolling through your FYP. However, countless people, as of March 14, are reporting a series of issues regarding the DM function that’s making it hard to communicate.

The key issue that’s being reported is that for some, opening the ‘Direct messages’ tab causes the app to freeze, and sometimes totally crash.

tiktok dm’s: down me: on twitter making sure it’s not just me — carson rebecca (@carsonrebecca__) March 14, 2021

Bro what’s going on with TikTok dms??? ..TikTok get frozen whenever I try to open the dm!! #TikTok #tiktokdms #tiktokdown — Hamza Anser (@Anser1Hamza) March 14, 2021

The rest of the app seems to be operating as normal, but DMs have been severely impacted.

It’s currently not clear what has actually caused the issue, as TikTok is yet to make any kind of announcement about it. However, being such a popular app, bugs and glitches on the platform are fairly commonplace, and generally get resolved quite quickly. Issues can be reported to TikTok via their Help Center.

Have TikTok questions? We've got answers. Check out our new-and-improved Help Center, here: https://t.co/tS6VJPJkxj — TikTokSupport (@TikTokSupport) November 23, 2020

Is there a fix for TikTok DMs issue?

While some people have tried deleting the app and downloading it again, which can sometimes resolve temporary issues, users have found this method has not been effective in fixing the DM glitch. It’s also worth noting that if you delete the app your drafts will be deleted, so it may be best to wait until TikTok resolves the issue itself.

It’s clear that the issue is affecting many TikTok users, so the chances are you won’t be able to fix the issue by standard troubleshooting.

Instead, it may unfortunately be the case that users will have to wait for the TikTok team to fix the issue. It just means that many will be unable to send TikToks to their friends via direct messages for the time being.