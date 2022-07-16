Twitch viewers trolling TwitchCon stream with Dr Disrespect images

Zackerie Fairfax . 1 hour ago

TwitchCon Amsterdam 2022 is in full swing, and viewers are being cheeky by sneaking Dr Disrespect back onto the Amazon-owned platform.

The annual TwitchCon event is back allowing creators and their viewers to come together to celebrate live streaming culture. However, with the ongoing rivalry between Twitch and YouTube Gaming, a lot of well-known streamers might be sitting this year out.

Other streamers, namely Dr Disrespect, likely aren’t welcome at Twitch con because of their permanent platform bans. Guy ‘Dr Disrespect’ Beahm was banned from Twitch in 2020, the reason for which is still shrouded in mystery.

Since then, The Two Time hasn’t been able to appear on Twitch in any capacity. Streamers who watch his clips or play with him on stream have been penalized with a suspension. But viewers have found a way to get Dr Disrespect back on the platform – and back into TwitchCon – on an official Twitch broadcast.

Fans sneak Dr Disrespect into TwitchCon stream

From Saturday to Sunday, July 16-17, TwitchCon is taking place at RAI Amsterdam , but you can watch the most exciting parts of the event from your home by tuning into the official Twitch broadcast. The first day of activities has already concluded, but the stream will boot back up on day two.

During the broadcast, viewer comments are featured at the bottom of the screen, usually appearing for only a few seconds. However, there were a few instances on day one where The Doc’s face appeared in these comments.

That’s because comments also feature the user’s profile photo, and a few viewers had Dr Disrespect as their avatar. There was one instance, at around one hour and 40 minutes into the broadcast, where the two-time appeared on screen for over a minute.

The broadcast switched to a different overlay featuring Fall Guys gameplay in what seemed to be an attempt to remove the comment. Yet, it didn’t work and the chat was filled with comments laughing at the message.

With another full day of streaming for TwitchCon 2022, this likely won’t be the last we see of The Doc on Twitch.