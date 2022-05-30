Twitch viewers left stunned after creator returns from break with new baby

A Twitch streamer by the name of ‘Alisha’ left her viewers stunned after returning from vacation with a newborn baby that nobody knew was coming.

With the growing popularity of Twitch and issues with bigger streamers being swatted almost daily, it’s not uncommon for creators to leave parts of their personal life out of their content.

NICKMERCS has explained in the past that he keeps his family away from the camera for this very purpose.

On May 30, 2022, Twitch streamer ‘Alisha’ left her viewers absolutely stunned when she returned from an 18-day break with a newborn baby in tow.

Thanks to clever camera angles throughout the last nine months, Alisha has been able to keep her pregnancy a complete secret from her viewers.

However, after taking an 18-day vacation from broadcasting to her over 140k followers, Alisha returned to stream on May 30 with a newborn baby that left her viewers both excited and stunned.

Seconds after she went live, her community began filling the chat with their hilarious reactions to the newest addition to Alisha’s family.

Comments ranged from “fake baby,” to “did you steal a baby?” to excited comments from seemingly confused viewers “Holy sh*t, did you have a baby?!”

“Hey, Hi. It’s not a fake baby,” she explained. “I’m also married, too, to someone most of you guys know. I told you guys, I try to keep as much away from you people as possible.”

Alisha explained that you could see throughout the last few months that her face was getting fat, and even had to deal with trolls making comments on it.

“Yeah, little did they know that I was nine months pregnant,” she added.

Either way, it’s safe to say that her pregnancy is no longer a secret and we wish Alisha nothing but the best in her newfound motherhood.