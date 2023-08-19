Streamer Berry says she was assaulted and held captive for three days

Popular streamer Berry shocked fans after allegedly revealing that she had been held captive for three days and assaulted, following her strange Twitch stream on August 14.

Rising Twitch and AfreecaTV streamer Berry often goes live under the “Just Chatting” category as she is known for her conversation-based streams, such as answering questions from viewers.

Fans were left concerned on August 14, after viewers reported her stream had ended under suspicious circumstances. Many suspected on Reddit and socials that she had been hacked due to strange goings-on during her stream which looked as if someone else had taken over control of her computer.

A day later it was announced that the streamer had been banned on Twitch, raising further suspicions.

Her Instagram appeared to be then wiped of her posts, with “strange” updates being posted to her account, further causing fans to be concerned. “She was either hacked or someone else is in control of all her accounts”, one user said.

Berry breaks down what happened while she was away

Posting to her Instagram account on August 17, Berry broke down the shocking events in a lengthy post to her over 200,000 followers.

Firstly, she addressed her fans: “I apologize for worrying a lot of people on social media. This incident occurred against my will, and I am doing my best to try and fix it.”

The tragic events are then outlined in more detail, “I was attacked and held captive by the assailant on August 13 at 5 pm. My phone was also taken from me.”, she said. Her full Instagram post goes into more detail about the attack.

The streamer went on to explain that all content uploaded to her Instagram while she was captured was carried out by her attacker, such as a photo uploaded on August 14. She states: “My feet and hands were still bound. I am not the one who uploaded the picture.”

Astonishingly Berry claims she was able to escape with no further details given other than that she was able to make her way to the closest police station to report the incident, confirming: “The assailant has since been arrested.”

The streamer Berry has not yet provided any further updates at the time of writing.