Twitch streamer disguises channel link as OnlyFans and doubles her viewers

A Twitch streamer has been disguising their channel links as an OnlyFans promo and, well, it’s already paid off in a pretty decent way for them.

Over the last few years, becoming a Twitch streamer and content creator has become a realistic career option for plenty of people. Though, not everyone reaches the top like xQc, Ninja, Pokimane, or Kai Cenat.

The reality for many other streamers is that you’ve got to scratch and claw to make any sort of progress. Some also get lucky too, getting a shout-out from a much bigger streamer or having one of their mishaps go viral on social media.

Article continues after ad

However, streamer lyss has found another way to bring new eyeballs to their channel, and it’s pretty clever but also totally sneaky.

Twitch streamer disguises channel link as OnlyFans for instant results

The small streamer, who typically focuses on Call of Duty or Just Chatting streams, has been disguising promo links for her channel as links to OnlyFans.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lyss revealed on Twitter that she’s been posting Instagram stories with a button that says OnlyFans, but actually takes viewers to Twitch and her streams.

Article continues after ad

That has resulted in her achieving her biggest peak viewership to date – around 1050 viewers, which is almost double her previous total – as well as bringing in over 2100 new unique viewers. And, she’s also gained over 1100 new followers in the last few days – which is an impressive number for a streamer of her size.

Other small streamers claimed she’d “cracked the code” and that they would also be following suit. “This is genius,” said one. “This is beyond brilliant,” added another.

Article continues after ad

Some suggested that she might get in trouble for misleading people, but that would only be through Instagram – and given it doesn’t go to a spam or scam link, it actually goes to a working Twitch channel – Lyss will likely be fine.