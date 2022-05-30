Selena Gomez praised on TikTok for sharing products she buys from CVS

Actress and singer Selena Gomez is being praised by her fans after uploading a now-viral TikTok showing her ‘budget’ makeup options.

TikTok offers plenty of ways for mainstream celebrities to connect with their fans more often, with them often attaining millions of followers on their channels.

Among those celebs are Lizzo, Charli Puth, Ryan Reynolds, and Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez has gone viral on the platform a few times, with her fans praising her most recent video showing off ‘budget’ makeup options.

Selena Gomez praised by fans

On May 28, Gomez uploaded a video showing several makeup products that she uses with an emphasis on the fact that she found them at a drug store. CVS, to be exact.

Advertisement

Read More: Amouranth teases more Twitch events after StreamerRoyale success

With the caption “Super affordable and works,” her video has received over 1,000,000 likes and over 6x the number of views in just two days.

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

Gomez’s fans instantly took to the comments with nothing but praise for caring about people with lower budgets, something they don’t see all the time with millionaire celebs.

TikTokers Gabriela and Gomezeditso are two users that shared their thoughts.

Gabriela said: “Thank you for caring about every budget!”

Gomezeditso commented: “Can we talk about how nice this is that she’s actually sharing products that don’t cost a fortune?”

Advertisement

While others thought about the scenario of running into Selena Gomez at their local CVS.

Bryanna Adwell said: “Imagine walking into your local CVS and seeing Selena Gomez buying skincare.”

Scrolling through the almost 10k comments on the video, you’ll find nearly the same thoughts echoing throughout the entire section. Fans are calling her a “role model,” amongst other positive thoughts.

Read More: Cardi B goes viral with hilarious commentary of a yacht sinking

Head on over to your local CVS for your latest skincare needs, and you too can be just like Selena Gomez.

If you’re not interested in buying the products, though, you can head over to our TikTok hub to read more news about the platform and other viral trends.