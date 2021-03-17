Twitch unbans NBA pro Meyers Leonard after anti-Semitic controversy - Dexerto

Streaming platform Twitch has unbanned NBA pro and former FaZe Clan investor Meyers Leonard just a week after sponsors cut ties with the Miami Heat player over anti-Semitic comments made on broadcast.

Meyers Leonard was banned on March 9 after the 29-year-old power forward made anti-Semitic comments during a Warzone Twitch stream.

While there were questions about whether the ban was permanent, those have been answered: Twitch has unbanned the star after a week.

The NBA pro got frustrated while playing alongside notable names like Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier and Tyler ‘TeePee’ Polchow before using the slurs.

Just minutes later, he received a phone call, reportedly from his wife, and swiftly ended his stream.

Within hours, FaZe Clan had cut ties with the investor, and sponsors like Origin PC and SCUF Gaming also distanced themselves.

The unbanning means the NBA pro is free to stream on the platform again. However, the sponsors are unlikely to partner up with the star after the controversy.

Leonard has issued an apology over using the slurs, and has been placed on indefinite leave from the Miami Heat squad.

“While I didn’t know what the word meant at the time, my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewis community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong,” he said on March 9.

“I promise to do better and know that my future actions will be more powerful than my use of this word.”

Twitch is yet to issue a public comment on Leonard’s unbanning. The platform typically doesn’t issue statements on individual suspensions.