Twitch streamer Trainwrecks speechless after discovering bald patch

Twitch streamer Trainwreckstv has his world flipped upside down, when a light-hearted revelation on stream came to light.

Tyler Faraz Nikam, otherwise known as Trainwreckstv, is known his outlandish streams. Whether it is causing havoc in the role-playing landscape of Grand Theft Auto 5 or chilling out in the Just Chatting genre, you can expect something wild to happen.

However, getting time to talk with his fans had led the streamer to an unexpected personal realization.

Just a little off the top

Hanging out with his Twitch audience, Tyler had just concluded an episode of the Scuffed Podcast with guests including HarleyPlays and MOE_TV. Before hanging up his headset for the night, the streamer acknowledged some light-hearted jests towards his hairline.

Unbeknown to Tyler, this moment of clarification would turn into a hilarious personal shock.

“It’s the headphones, look the headphones sit perfectly on there” Tyler claimed as his took viewers through the state of his haircut. Discussing why he places his headset in a certain manner, the streamer simply stated “that’s just where my ears are bro.”

Going further into his hair deconstruction, Tyler cut himself off abruptly after revealing a prevalent lack of hair forming on the centre of his scalp: “I’m telling you it’s the hea-.”

“THATS THE HEADPHONES RIGHT” the Twitch chat proclaimed, responding immediately with some incredibly amusing comments.

After reflecting on what just happened, Tyler ended the stream shortly after. This hasn’t stopped the streamer from acting fast, taking to Twitter to keep fans informed during this important time, telling them that he ordered Rogaine hair growth foam.

ordered rogaine foam be live in like 3 hours and it gets here in 12 hours, I will not go bald and if I do, please at least give me 1 max win next time I’m live @PragmaticPlay thank you — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) September 10, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see how Train’s Rogaine journey goes, but it’s fair to say that he definitely didn’t expect to be making that purchase.