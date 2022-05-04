Twitch streamer Super pleads for help after YouTube channel hacked in crypto scam

Popular Twitch streamer and former Overwatch League pro Matthew ‘Super’ DeLisi was the latest victim of hackers taking control of YouTube channels to promote Elon Musk cryptocurrency scams.

In the past few months, many Twitch streamers and YouTubers have had their accounts hijacked to push crypto scams with little being done to stop the continued attacks.

On May 4, Super’s YouTube channel was taken over by hackers, who changed the name of the page to “Ark Invest,” and began broadcasting a fake Elon Musk Bitcoin conference.

News of the hack caught the streamer off-guard who voiced his frustration on social media, pleading for YouTube to get his account back under his control.

Hackers take over Super’s YouTube account

“My YouTube is somehow hacked. If you see some channel named ‘Ark Invest’ OR ‘Sapphire Plugin,’ these are my channels,” the tank main said. “I don’t know how this happened or what to do. YouTubeCreators, please help me.”

The streamer further added that he had two-factor authentication enabled and had it on his account since 2015.

“They got access some other way,” he explained.

STOP SAYING USE 2FA IVE READ LIKE 50 TIMES TO USE 2FA IVE HAD THAT BITCH ON SINCE 2015 IM NOT THAT STUPID. They got access some other way. — Matthew DeLisi (@super_OW) May 4, 2022

A few hours later, the Elon Musk broadcast had stopped, along with every video on Super’s channel being pulled. It’s not clear if they were deleted or just unlisted.

Despite the hackers using the name Ark Invest, the company has claimed they had nothing to do with the attack. Back in January, they addressed that some channels had been taken over.

ARK is aware of hacked third-party YouTube channels fraudulently posing as ARK &/or Cathie Wood. These accounts are impersonators & not affiliated with ARK or Cathie Wood in any way. ARK Invest will never use social media to solicit money, including cryptocurrency. Please report! — ARK Invest (@ARKInvest) January 21, 2022

“These accounts are impersonators & not affiliated with ARK… ARK Invest will never use social media to solicit money, including cryptocurrency.”

It’s unknown if there is a group responsible for the hacks or one individual, but it seems like no one is off-limits. Last month, late streamer Byron ‘Reckful’ Bernstein had his channel taken over before being restored.