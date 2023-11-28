Twitch streamer suddenly banned after hacker takes over channel

Twitch streamer DavyJones was suddenly banned from the platform after a hacker took over and was broadcasting on his channel.

Since its launch in 2011, Twitch has taken over the internet as the top livestreaming platform with millions of creators taking to the platform each year.

However, its popularity has also made it prone to various types of attacks, including the occasional stream takeover by a “hacker.”

Twitch streamer DavyJones is the latest to deal with an attack, having been banned from the site after someone managed to take over his broadcast.

Article continues after ad

DavyJones responds after hacker takes over Twitch channel

Shortly after the hack, Davy took to his Twitter page to share the news that his channel had been hacked, and he couldn’t end the hackers’ broadcast.

Article continues after ad

“Hey guys, so yes, my twitch was hacked but I’ve already regained access but unfortunately I can’t end the hacker’s live, I need help from Twitch. We’ve already sent a message but they haven’t responded yet, we’re waiting,” he said in his first post according to Twitter/X translate.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He was banned just a few hours later and shared that he’s actively working on getting unbanned.

“Calm down guys, lol, this was because my account was hacked, we are already resolving it with Twitch, I’ll be right back,” he said.

With over 1.3M followers on Twitch, there’s no doubt that Davy’s fans are ready for his return to the purple platform. However, his channel is still not available at the time of writing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more news and other viral stories, keep it locked to Dexerto.