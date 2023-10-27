Elon Musk responds to Twitch CEO’s request to stream with him on X

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy got a response from Elon Musk after asking for some tech support with Starlink and the possibility of a stream with the Tesla boss.

Elon Musk is taking X into the streaming realm and has seen some pretty good results himself with millions of users watching him play Diablo 4 earlier this month.

With X looking to become the next big thing in streaming, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy teased the idea of doing a broadcast with Elon, but only if he could get some assistance with Starlink.

Article continues after ad

In a post, Clancy asked Elon for help directly and was pleased to get a reply while he was in the middle of a stream with T-Pain and Esfand.

Article continues after ad

Twitch CEO wants to stream with Elon Musk

On October 26, the Twitch CEO reached out to Elon on X, formerly known as Twitter, to inquire about some assistance with his Starlink connection.

“You probably don’t know this, but I am the Twitch CEO and live in an area where I use Starlink. Unfortunately, sometimes the upload can’t quite keep up for live streaming. Wondering if anything you can do to help,” Clancy asked.

Article continues after ad

To make things even more interesting, the Twitch figurehead added that he was interested in potentially streaming with Elon Musk on X.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Maybe we can do a stream together,” he pondered.

A little bit later, while Clancy was speaking with T-Pain and other streamers on Twitch, Musk responded, albeit it may not have been the reply the CEO was hoping for.

Article continues after ad

“It should work. What uplink bit rate do you need?” Elon asked, prompting Clancy to see if someone at Starlink could help directly, but added that T-Pain and the rest of the crew enjoyed the way he responded.

Article continues after ad

On Twitch, T-Pain was amused by the interaction and literally stood up laughing when he heard what Elon had to say.

We’ll have to see if Musk and Clancy end up actually streaming together, but it could be quite an event that brings Twitch and X closer together if it happens.