Twitch streamer F1NN5TER hit with surprise ban

Twitch streamer F1NN5TER has been hit with an unexpected ban from the platform, shocking fans in the process.

Since 2018, F1nn5ter has amassed over 600,000 followers on his Twitch channel. Known nowadays for his Just Chatting streams and insanely viral TikTok clips, F1nn also dabbles in Minecraft.

He has a huge community as well, with over 4,000 average viewers and 430,000,000 views on the F1nn5ter TikTok hashtag.

On February 7, 2023, the creator’s Twitch channel was hit with an unexpected ban and fans have scrambled to understand why.

F1NN5TER banned on Twitch unexpectedly

At the time of writing, F1NN5TER’s Twitch channel is unavailable, showing the site’s ban message instead.

Article continues after ad

“This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” it reads.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Twitch

F1nn quickly posted on Twitter, and said: “Guess I’ll just hang out in purgatory.”

Stunned fans quickly flooded the replies of Streamerbans on Twitter, trying to find out why the creator was banned and when the streamer might return.

Last year, a clip showing a mortified F1NN5TER went viral after Twitch chat spotted a misplaced adult toy in the background of his stream.

Twitch does not comment on bans, so we’ll have to wait to see if F1NN5TER reveals any information regarding his ban reason or length.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news surrounding popular Twitch streamers and other popular influencers.