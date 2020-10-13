 Twitch streamer Quin69's viewers can literally flashbang him - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Twitch streamer Quin69’s viewers can literally flashbang him

Published: 13/Oct/2020 15:21 Updated: 13/Oct/2020 17:42

by Jacob Hale
Quin69 Twitch flashbang
Twitch: Quin69

Share

A Twitch streamer has found a way to let his viewers flashbang him in real life — and it looks absolutely hilarious.

As streaming grows, it becomes increasingly harder for aspiring creators to really stand out among their peers, and you’ll often see that some of the top streamers have something unique about them, or their stream, that keeps viewers coming back for more.

Advertisement

The best example of this is someone like Dr Disrespect, who adopts the Doc persona whenever he goes live and feeds into the character, offering fans something a little more unique.

So, to stand out among the crowd, you need something original — and Quin69 might have found the best solution.

Advertisement
Quin69 streamer pose
YouTube: Quin69
Quin69 keeps up a spirited stream for his viewers, and this flashbang feature only adds to it.

While streamers often take donations or offer redeemable channel points to fans who are looking to show support, Quin has given his viewers a little something extra.

That’s because if you use up your hard-earned channel points in Quin’s stream, you hear the call of “throwing flashbang” before the room goes bright white, with Quin forced to close his eyes or squint through the flash if he wants to continue playing.

As you can see below, it doesn’t look like a massively enjoyable experience for the streamer, who has to sit through the pain; but it definitely looks amusing for the viewer.

Advertisement

He clearly tries to shrug it off and acts as though it doesn’t bother him, but we can only imagine how often his viewers flashbang him while in an intense moment of whatever game he’s playing which, truthfully, makes it all the more funny.

For a good example, here’s him being flashed while in a boss fight on Path of Exile, at the worst possible moment.

Advertisement

Of course, it’s all fun and games, and Quin wouldn’t have the option there if it truly bothered him, but we can only imagine how many games he loses momentum in thanks to temporary blindness.

Cars

Drake’s incredible $8 million car collection in pictures

Published: 13/Oct/2020 16:30

by Kieran Bicknell
Drakes car collection
Instagram: @Champagnepapi

Share

Drake

Drake needs no introduction. As one of the biggest names in rap music across the globe, the star has amassed a net worth of over $150 million. Not only is his net worth insane, but so is his car collection.

Canadian musician Drake – real name Aubrey – is one of the best-known names in rap music. With a ridiculous number of awards to his name, he has become an almost permanent fixture on mainstream music charts. As you may imagine, his success had led to him building up quite the car collection.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the total value of his current car collection is worth nearly eight-figures. With his continued success, it is likely that he will break this barrier within the next few years if all goes well.

Drake LaFerrari Car Collection
Instagram: @Champagnepapi
Drake’s car collection is the stuff of dream for even die-hard car collectors.

Drake’s insane car collection 2020

Drake is a big fan of British supercar makers McLaren, and has a number of their cars in his fleet. One of his personal favorites is his white McLaren 675LT. Costing upwards of $338,000 the 675LT is one of McLaren’s most ‘hardcore’ cars ever, with 666hp from its twin-turbo V8 engine.

Advertisement
Drake Lamborghini Aventador
YouTube: Hip Hop Content
His Lamborghini Aventador is a special edition LP 700-4 model.

Not one to go with ‘basic’ versions of cars, Drake purchased a limited-edition Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4. With 700hp on tap, this Lambo will do 0-60 in under 3 seconds, and cost Drake a cool $400,000. Drake has also previously said the car “makes him feel like Christian Bale (in Batman)” when behind the wheel.

Swapping performance for all-out luxury, Drake owns one of the plushest cars money can buy – a Mercedes Pullman. Typically used by royal families and government officials, this high-class Merc is perfect for whisking Drake around in absolute luxury. It doesn’t come cheap, however, retailing at over $600k.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@welcomeovo @champagnepapi

A post shared by Tony Bet (@tonybet) on

Opting for a one-off car is a great way to ‘flex’ your wealth, and that’s exactly what Drake has done with his $700k+ Mansory Bushukan Phantom. Featuring a custom design, along with a solid gold OVO hood ornament in place of the RR ‘spirit of ecstasy’ the Phantom is perfect for ultra-plush travel.

Advertisement

Drake’s incredible hypercar collection

In terms of hypercars, his collection is as crazy as you’d imagine. His Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir is one of only 12 in the world, and cost a whopping $2,000,000. Drake also has a LaFerrari in Yellow, which likely set him back around $1.5-$2 million.

Drakes Bugatti Veyron
YouTube: Hip Hop Content
Drake’s Veyron Sang Noir is one of his rarest cars.

If you thought the Bugatti was wild, the crown of Drake’s collection will blow you away. He has reportedly bought one of the world’s first Devel Sixteen hypercars. With an alleged 5000hp from its 12.3l, V16 engine, it is one of the rarest cars in the world, costing $2,200,000.

Drake’s custom private jet

Of course, we can’t forget his custom Boeing 767 private jet, but that won’t fit in a garage, so we’ve excluded it from the list.

Advertisement

All told, Drake’s car collection is currently sitting around the $8 million mark, if reports are to be believed. Who knows where it will sit in a few years time.