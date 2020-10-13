Twitch streamer Quin69's viewers can literally flashbang him - Dexerto

A Twitch streamer has found a way to let his viewers flashbang him in real life — and it looks absolutely hilarious.

As streaming grows, it becomes increasingly harder for aspiring creators to really stand out among their peers, and you’ll often see that some of the top streamers have something unique about them, or their stream, that keeps viewers coming back for more.

The best example of this is someone like Dr Disrespect, who adopts the Doc persona whenever he goes live and feeds into the character, offering fans something a little more unique.

So, to stand out among the crowd, you need something original — and Quin69 might have found the best solution.

While streamers often take donations or offer redeemable channel points to fans who are looking to show support, Quin has given his viewers a little something extra.

Read More: Twitch streamer breaks monitor after losing Among Us game

That’s because if you use up your hard-earned channel points in Quin’s stream, you hear the call of “throwing flashbang” before the room goes bright white, with Quin forced to close his eyes or squint through the flash if he wants to continue playing.

As you can see below, it doesn’t look like a massively enjoyable experience for the streamer, who has to sit through the pain; but it definitely looks amusing for the viewer.

He clearly tries to shrug it off and acts as though it doesn’t bother him, but we can only imagine how often his viewers flashbang him while in an intense moment of whatever game he’s playing which, truthfully, makes it all the more funny.

For a good example, here’s him being flashed while in a boss fight on Path of Exile, at the worst possible moment.

Of course, it’s all fun and games, and Quin wouldn’t have the option there if it truly bothered him, but we can only imagine how many games he loses momentum in thanks to temporary blindness.