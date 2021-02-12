Logo
Twitch streamer Ludwig spends ludicrous amount for an hour with shroud

Published: 12/Feb/2021 11:42 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 11:50

by Jacob Hale
Twitch streamers Ludwig and Shroud
Twitch: Ludwig, shroud

Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren forked out an exorbitant amount in a charity stream to win the grand prize of one hour with fellow Twitch extraordinaire Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek.

Ludwig is a name that’s quickly becoming absolutely massive on Twitch, forging his way into the conversation of one of the biggest on the platform.

That said, someone that truly is one of the elite is shroud. A former CS pro and someone with unprecedented levels of raw gaming skill, he’s widely regarded as one of the most talented players on Twitch.

So, when the opportunity came up for former Smash pro Ludwig to spend an hour with him (albeit, at a truly ridiculous cost) and raise money for charity, how could he say no?

ludwig twitch streamer instagram post
Instagram: ludwigahgren
Ludwig had a breakout year in 2020 and is clearly using his celebrity wisely.

With fellow streamer Maya Higa running a charity stream, one of the prizes being auctioned off was an hour with shroud. While you might expect fans to try and take the opportunity, it was actually his peers who started offering big money.

With Thomas ‘sodapoppin’ Morris offering $35,001 and shroud himself $36,000, Ludwig took it upon himself to be the winner by any means necessary.

With the highest offer reaching over $50,000, the prize was finally won by Lud who is now due to fork out $53,000 to spend time with shroud. He even joked about selling off some of his hour slot to other bidders because he “has all the supply,” before realizing that he “thinks he f**ked up” and asking if he really has to pay.

Ludwig will have to hope that some seriously good content comes from this, though he might not be too concerned considering the money is for charity. Ultimately, that’s probably the only reason he was willing to part with such an insane amount of money.

So, if you’re a fan of Ludwig or shroud, you’ll no doubt have something to look forward to soon — the question is just what that will be.

Elon Musk reveals plans to make Tesla Roadster hover on Joe Rogan Podcast

Published: 12/Feb/2021 11:32

by Georgina Smith
Elon Musk on the Joe Rogan Podcast
Spotify: The Joe Rogan Experience

Elon Musk elaborated on plans to add “rocket technology” to the upcoming second-generation Tesla Roadster in order to make it hover, though safety concerns will have an effect on its capabilities.

Joe Rogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest podcasters on the internet, standing at just over 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Despite his move over to Spotify he still maintains a solid listener base, and as ever, continues to have the most high-profile guests flock to his Texas studio to be on the JRE podcast.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been on the podcast twice before, and each time he has proven to be a hugely popular guest among viewers. The first episode they did together, episode 1169, has over 40 million views on YouTube.

Joe Rogan and ELon Musk on the JRE podcast
PowerfulJRE, YouTube
Elon Musk appeared on the JRE podcast in 2018, and later in 2020.

This time around, Joe wanted to get some info on the upcoming Tesla Roadster, the second generation to the all-electric sports car produced from 2008.

Musk has previously spoken about the possibility of adding rocket thrusters to the new Roadster model back in 2018, teasing that, “maybe they will even allow a Tesla to fly,” and he doubled down on these plans in episode 1609 of the JRE podcast.

After Joe asked when the Roadster might be available, Elon revealed that “we’re finishing the insuring of it this year, and so hopefully start shipping them next year,” before adding, “and we’re gonna throw some rocket technology in that car.”

Topic starts at 58:35

Then came the all-important question: “will it hover?” It’s clear that the CEO is keeping hold of his plans from 2018, as he replied: “I want it to hover. And I’m trying to figure out how to make this thing hover without, you know, killing people.”

He went on to add: “I thought maybe we could make it hover but like, not too high. So maybe it can hover like a meter above the ground or something like that,” in order to stop it from being lethal.

Musk revealed that the car would be able to travel while it’s hovering, and although you’d be able to travel “pretty fast,” you’re still going to be “time-limited.”

The news that Tesla is still trying to go ahead with plans for an actual hover-car will no doubt be exciting for many, and people will be keen to see whether it really comes to fruition next year.