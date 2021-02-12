Twitch streamer Ludwig spends ludicrous amount for an hour with shroud

Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren forked out an exorbitant amount in a charity stream to win the grand prize of one hour with fellow Twitch extraordinaire Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek.

Ludwig is a name that’s quickly becoming absolutely massive on Twitch, forging his way into the conversation of one of the biggest on the platform.

That said, someone that truly is one of the elite is shroud. A former CS pro and someone with unprecedented levels of raw gaming skill, he’s widely regarded as one of the most talented players on Twitch.

So, when the opportunity came up for former Smash pro Ludwig to spend an hour with him (albeit, at a truly ridiculous cost) and raise money for charity, how could he say no?

With fellow streamer Maya Higa running a charity stream, one of the prizes being auctioned off was an hour with shroud. While you might expect fans to try and take the opportunity, it was actually his peers who started offering big money.

With Thomas ‘sodapoppin’ Morris offering $35,001 and shroud himself $36,000, Ludwig took it upon himself to be the winner by any means necessary.

With the highest offer reaching over $50,000, the prize was finally won by Lud who is now due to fork out $53,000 to spend time with shroud. He even joked about selling off some of his hour slot to other bidders because he “has all the supply,” before realizing that he “thinks he f**ked up” and asking if he really has to pay.

Ludwig will have to hope that some seriously good content comes from this, though he might not be too concerned considering the money is for charity. Ultimately, that’s probably the only reason he was willing to part with such an insane amount of money.

So, if you’re a fan of Ludwig or shroud, you’ll no doubt have something to look forward to soon — the question is just what that will be.