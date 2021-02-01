Ludwig reveals 5 Twitch streamers he tried to copy when starting out

Top rising streamer Ludwig Ahgren has revealed the top five streamers that inspired his style of content when looking to become a full-time Twitch streamer, and it’s an impressively varied group.

Ludwig has been one of a number of names that have had somewhat of a breakout year over the last 12 months or so.

Nominated for Dexerto Awards’ Breakthrough Streamer of the Year in 2020, Ludwig has definitely made his mark on Twitch and looks set for a career to rival some of the biggest names on the platform.

It’s clear to see why, too, when he discusses the streamers that inspired his content and how he wanted to build his stream out similar to them.

While looking back at his streaming goals from before he blew up, including one to simply take the venture full time, Ludwig gets on to the creators that inspired him and he thought he could emulate, with very valid reasons for each.

The first on his list was CDNThe3rd, who he says is “one of the best streamers in terms of integrating music.” NICKMERCS was next on the list, saying that he’s “great with his community” and noting Nick’s preference (at the time) to “add stakes to every Fortnite game.”

Sodapoppin is also on the list, with Ludwig referring to him as “the GOAT streamer,” while he credits Clint Stevens with doing a great job of turning his streams into YouTube videos.

Finally, Ludwig references fellow legendary Smash pro Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez, who has “an ability to make everyone feel included,” for example by remembering them even if they haven’t subbed for a few months.

This is a very well-rounded list of streamers to look up to, and you can see how Ludwig has been influenced by these people in his own content. For example, the way he integrates music like CDN, or how he tries to foster his community like NICKMERCS.

Needless to say, if he keeps at his current pace, Ludwig will surely be joining the ranks of the elite soon enough, and in a few years, there will be a number of streamers with his name on their lists of inspiration.