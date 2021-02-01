Logo
Ludwig reveals 5 Twitch streamers he tried to copy when starting out

Published: 1/Feb/2021 11:42

by Jacob Hale
ludwig ahgren twitch streamer
Instagram: ludwigahgren

Top rising streamer Ludwig Ahgren has revealed the top five streamers that inspired his style of content when looking to become a full-time Twitch streamer, and it’s an impressively varied group.

Ludwig has been one of a number of names that have had somewhat of a breakout year over the last 12 months or so.

Nominated for Dexerto Awards’ Breakthrough Streamer of the Year in 2020, Ludwig has definitely made his mark on Twitch and looks set for a career to rival some of the biggest names on the platform.

It’s clear to see why, too, when he discusses the streamers that inspired his content and how he wanted to build his stream out similar to them.

ludwig ahgren twitch streamer
Instagram: ludwigahgren
Ludwig is seeing a lot of success and is only set to grow throughout 2021.

While looking back at his streaming goals from before he blew up, including one to simply take the venture full time, Ludwig gets on to the creators that inspired him and he thought he could emulate, with very valid reasons for each.

The first on his list was CDNThe3rd, who he says is “one of the best streamers in terms of integrating music.” NICKMERCS was next on the list, saying that he’s “great with his community” and noting Nick’s preference (at the time) to “add stakes to every Fortnite game.”

Sodapoppin is also on the list, with Ludwig referring to him as “the GOAT streamer,” while he credits Clint Stevens with doing a great job of turning his streams into YouTube videos.

Finally, Ludwig references fellow legendary Smash pro Joseph ‘Mang0’ Marquez, who has “an ability to make everyone feel included,” for example by remembering them even if they haven’t subbed for a few months.

This is a very well-rounded list of streamers to look up to, and you can see how Ludwig has been influenced by these people in his own content. For example, the way he integrates music like CDN, or how he tries to foster his community like NICKMERCS.

Needless to say, if he keeps at his current pace, Ludwig will surely be joining the ranks of the elite soon enough, and in a few years, there will be a number of streamers with his name on their lists of inspiration.

How to get the TED Talk filter on TikTok

Published: 1/Feb/2021 16:05

by Georgina Smith
2 TED talk filter screenshots
TikTok: girlwholikestopaint / iamshalco

The TED Talk filter is a new viral filter that allows you to film your own animated segment of a TED-style speech, and TikTok users have been using it to produce some hilarious videos. Here’s how you can try it out for yourself.

If there’s one thing that TikTok loves, it’s filters, and users have made the most of the ones provided natively by the app itself, using them to create and popularize trends that sweep the internet.

However, occasionally users are left scratching their heads when trying to figure out how to access certain filters, as some of the whackiest ones out there tend to be user-created, meaning that they’re more likely to originate from apps like Instagram and Snapchat.

The TikTok logo on a black screen
TikTok
TikTok has become a hub for all sorts of viral trends.

The TED talk filter (or TOD Talk filter as it’s actually called) features a short snippet of an animated speech that allows you to put your head on the body of a little person. Once you’ve ended your ‘speech’ using the echo voice effect, there is an automatic zoom-out showing an audience of cheering animated people.

The filter has endless comedic potential, and TikTok users have been using it to share slightly questionable dating advice in rhyming couplets, and share their hot takes on internet culture.

@iamshalco

Sign the petition #tedtalk

♬ original sound – Shalco

But in order to join other TikTokers in using the filter on the app, you first need to go through a few steps on Instagram to acquire the video of the filter.

How to do a TED Talk on TikTok

  1. Open up Instagram and click on the ‘Your Story’ icon.
  2. Scroll through the filters contained within circles until you reach the end, where there will be a ‘Browse Effects’ option.
  3. Type “TOD talk” into the search bar.
  4. Click on the filter of the same name created by slimshader__, and then select ‘Try It’ to film your video.
  5. Click the save icon at the top to save the video to your camera roll.

But in order to join in with the TikTok trends, you have to then upload your video to the app separately.

Thankfully, once you have the video in your camera roll, uploading your video onto TikTok is super simple.

  1. Open TikTok, and press the plus button at the bottom to launch the video creation tab.
  2. Click the icon in the bottom right that says ‘Uploads.’
  3. Select your TED talk video, and click next.
  4. If you want to trim the video you can, and afterward, click next again.
  5. Some may choose to add captions at this stage or add other editing effects.
  6. Finally, click next again, add your description and any tags you want to put, and press ‘Post’ to upload.

Now you’ll be able to use the bizarre but hilarious Instagram filter on TikTok and join in with the countless trends that utilize it.