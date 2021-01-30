Logo
Twitch streamer Jinny speechless after fan gifts her a brand-new tablet

Published: 30/Jan/2021 17:59

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer Jinny showing the camera what a fan gifted her
Twitch: Jinnytty

Twitch streamer Jinny was left stunned after a fan gave her a brand-new Samsung Galaxy tablet which she opened live on stream.

Jinny has built up a substantial following on Twitch thanks to her IRL streams in which she gets up to a variety of activities, and often has some rather bizarre things happen to her.

Just some of the weird events that happened to her whilst live include someone trying to sell her drugs, having a frightening encounter with a wild deer, and many more moments just like those.

jinnytty korean twitch streamer on instagram
Instagram: yyj0728
Jinny’s bubbly personality and charm has won over thousands of followers already, and she’s only going to grow even further.

Her 530,000 followers tune in to see her entertaining streams often, and in return for her entertaining personality, some dedicated viewers have even sent her gifts to her PO box.

In a colossal 139 hours stream to celebrate 500,000 subscribers, Jinny took a moment to open some of the packages she had been sent by fans. Some of the gifts were classic novelty items, like a kazoo and a tiny claw machine, which were all entertaining in their own right.

But the last thing Jinny expected to receive was a brand new tablet. She was mid telling her viewers not to go to bed when she looked down mid-sentence and realized what exactly it was that she unwrapped.

Speechless, she held up the box to the camera, showing a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 lite. After a very long pause she finally said, “what the f**k? No way dude, no way. Is this real?”

Opening the plastic seal with a knife, the tablet appeared to be completely brand-new, and it’s safe to say Jinny was stunned by the generosity of her viewer.

While the chat were super excited for her, some also raised the point that there is a chance it could have been hacked or bugged in some way before it was sent, and warned her to be careful. However, everything seemed to look normal on the surface as she switched it on.

Regardless, the gift totally shocked Jinny, and she wasted no time getting everything set up and practicing her drawing skills on her brand new device.

MrBeast reveals how much he could have made on GameStop stock instead of buying out a store

Published: 30/Jan/2021 15:20

by Connor Bennett
mrbeast holding pile of games at gamestop
Instagram: mrbeast

YouTube sensation Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson has revealed the staggering amount of money he could have made, if he decided to invest the money he spent on buying a GameStop store into GameStop stock.

Ever since his YouTube channel took off like it had a rocket strapped to its back, MrBeast has become well renowned for his incredible generosity. He’ll give away houses to fans for their creativity in Minecraft, and even offer up $1,000,000 to whoever can hold on to it longest.

In one of his most recent giveaways, the YouTube star bought out five different stores of their stock – including a grocery store, a clothes store, and a GameStop. All in all, he spent a pretty penny.

However, given the recent phenomenon around GameStop stock, the YouTuber reflected on how much he could have made if he invested.

mrbeast smile
Instagram: mrbeast
Mr Beast bought out a handful of stores in his video – including GameStop.

On January 29, MrBeast poked fun at the situation with GameStop stock, posting an image of himself and his team after they had bought out the store’s stock.

“Wait a minute, you guys are buying GameStop stock? I thought I was supposed to buy an actual GameStop… Whoops,” he tweeted, with plenty of fans getting in on the joke.

He quickly responded though, reflecting on what he’d spent at the time. “If I would have invested the $80,000 I spent last month buying this Game Stop, into their stock, it’d be worth like $1,200,000 lol,” Donaldson added.

To add to the fact that he would have made a million so quickly, some fans pointed out that he actually gave WallStreetBets – the subreddit responsible for the GameStop surge – a chance for him to get on board back in July.

A handful of investors tried to get him to invest in $GME, but other stocks received more responses and a bit more love.

I Will Invest $100,000 Into Whatever Is The Top Reply In A Week lol from wallstreetbets

There’s been plenty of speculation about how he makes his money, given that he recently pointed out how much he’d lost on a recently canceled video. We did the maths here to work out how MrBeast has so much cash to play with.

Given what’s happened here, he might get a bit savvier with his investments, but the charity will continue regardless.