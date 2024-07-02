Twitch streamer “confused” by mod’s expensive gift after sending clothes to her address

A Twitch streamer was speechless after her mod presented her with a gift at TwitchCon months after ordering clothes to her address without permission.

Twitch streamer ‘Karii’ was in attendance at TwitchCon Europe in Rotterdam when she ran into one of her mods, who decided to give her a massive surprise.

During the June broadcast, Karii’s mod, Grublex, approached her with a small box, explaining how it looked like he was going to propose, but insisting that wasn’t the case.

After opening up the box, Karii was surprised to see two purple earrings, leaving her flabbergasted.

“Grublex, you didn’t have to,” she said.

Article continues after ad

According to her mod, he had first purchased the earrings two years ago and wanted to give them to her at last year’s TwitchCon, but was unable to attend.

“I love it a lot. This is good for going out to a fancy dinner,” she awkwardly gushed, but began to ask her supporter if he was positive about the gift. “Are you sure you want to give them to me? You bought them two years ago.”

Article continues after ad

“I’ve never had someone give me gold; I’ve never owned gold. I don’t have anything gold. That’s why I’m confused,” she laughed. “Well, I should try not to get robbed.”

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time one of Grublex’s gifts sparked confusion. Earlier in 2024, he ordered clothes to her house without her permission. The mod justified this decision, explaining he did it to save money so he could “gift more subs.”

Karii wasn’t very pleased with the shipment. “That is weird, don’t do that ever again. Please,” she warned. “That is some stalker-mode type of thing. Don’t do that, please.”

Despite users warning Karii to remove him as one of her mods at the time, it’s clear that neither has taken steps to end their parasocial relationship.