Twitch fan with cancer brings Jinny to tears with final gift before his death

Twitch streamer Jinny was left in tears after receiving a rare record collection and personalized video from a fan before he died of cancer.

Korean Twitch streamer and influencer Jinny, better known online ‘Jinnytty‘, frequently shares IRL adventure vlogs, gaming, and song covers on the popular platform.

She has accumulated just shy of a million followers and a loyal fanbase, with Jinny most recently being moved to tears after one particular fan, Dusty, sent her a final gift before his death from cancer.

Article continues after ad

Included was a rare record collection and a personalized video in which he thanked the streamer for all she had done for him.

Article continues after ad

Sharing Dusty’s gift with viewers on stream, Jinny wiped away tears while listening to the recorded message.

“Just to show you once again, that’s what it is. Of course you’ll see it, or you’ll be seeing it as you get this recording,” Dusty could be heard saying, explaining the significance of the records included in Jinny’s gift.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Insane actually, isn’t it guys?” Jinny said, showing the records on display with one including a signed Album cover of the Carpenters and the second a track list for each side.

“I was very touched by your willingness to, you know, go back and enjoy the older me — especially from the Carpenters because it is very special to me,” Dusty continued in the recording. “I appreciate all that you’ve done for me personally, you’ve made this time for me very bearable. You’re a special person, thanks Jinny.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Both viewers and Jinny alike were touched by Dusty’s kindness and his final gift to the streamer before his death, with one person writing, “That’s incredibly touching. Jinnytty1 must have made a meaningful impact on Dusty’s life. We love to see people using their platform for good.”

“It’s amazing how much impact a streamer can have on someone,” another wrote. A third person said, “This is so heart-warming and sad at the same time.”