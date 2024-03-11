HAchubby baffled by Twitch’s absurd goodbye gift after Twitch Korea shuts down

Twitch streamer HAchubby was left absolutely speechless after opening a gift sent to her after Twitch Korea had shut down.

On February 27, Twitch Korea shut down with the Amazon-owned platform blaming “prohibitively expensive” costs for the decision.

Although Korean streamers were unhappy with the move, even protesting it by broadcasting adult content on their day on the site, the Korean government was equally as displeased, fining Twitch over $300,000.

Despite the backlash, it seems like Twitch wanted to give some of its most popular Korean creators a parting gift, but when HAchubby opened it up, she couldn’t believe what was inside.

In a March broadcast, HAchubby started checking out the calendar Twitch had sent her and started flipping through the pages, shocked that it wasn’t even a recent one.

“Bro, 2022?!” she gasped. “Guys, they gave me a 2022 calendar! What?”

For her part, the streamer tried to remain in good spirits and laughed the whole thing off as being outlandish.

“They a gave a 2022 calendar for Twitch Korea shutting down!” she exclaimed after making a silly face.

Users on Reddit were equally as baffled by the strange gift, especially because the year is already one-fourth of the way through.

“My first thought was why would you gift someone a calendar in March but it was actually so much worse lmao,” one wrote.

Others felt that Twitch was doing streamers a favor by sending such a weird gift because it would make for better content.

“So they where clearing out the office and thought they would gift content. If it was a normal calendar it wouldn’t got as good a clip,” another chimed in.

It’s not clear if that really was Twitch’s reasoning, but this was certainly one of the most bizarre trade-offs given how negative the response to the Twitch Korea shutdown was.