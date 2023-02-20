Twitch streamer exposes herself after pretending to have her phone stolen

Twitch streamer Kiaraakitty embarrassed herself while live by pretending to have her phone stolen, only to drop it and reveal she had faked it the entire time. She hastily turned off the stream, hoping no one would notice.

Twitch is the home of the wildest and wacky content on the internet, barring the various terms and conditions placed on streamers, there’s no telling what you might find when tuning into a stream.

Oftentimes, explosive or unusual content on Twitch can lead to major viewership and popularity, so streamers don’t mind and sometimes even seek out crazy content for their viewers to enjoy. This can even mean creating content that can be controversial at times, just for the sake of gaining that clout.

Along these lines, a Twitch streamer has now been exposed for attempting to steal her own phone.

Streamer Kiaraakitty was studying in a library when she left her phone out. The phone, which was also her camera for the broadcast, was taken from behind, with the individual sprinting away from the crime scene, ensuring not to be caught.

However, the jig was up as the thief ended up dropping the phone, causing the camera to point upward, revealing the true identity of the burglar. Unfortunately for Kiaraakitty, it was she who had stolen her own phone, in the hope of trying to stir drama and gain clout. Kitty was so embarrassed by the failed attempt of thievery that she ended the stream there and then, assumably to avoid the fallout from her viewers calling her out.

Kiaraakitty seemed to have found the whole ordeal rather funny, as she consistently giggles after dropping the phone.

Select Reddit users have slammed Kiaraakitty, stating the whole situation is “embarrassing” and pointing out how stupid her idea was. Some went on to express their frustration with faked scams and schemes on Twitch, wanting a stop to this falsified form of content.

It’s uncertain whether or not Kiaraakitty will receive a punishment for her actions, but it seems that according to various commenters, her embarrassment for the situation may not be enough.