Twitch streamer ends Stardew Valley stream as crazy gunfight starts outside

Twitch streamer ‘Apelordmoz’ had to end his Stardew Valley stream to warn his roommates after a crazy gunfight started outside of their home.

Over the years, Twitch viewers have seen a wide variety of content creators met with disaster during their stream.

We’ve seen anything from houses catching on fire, earthquakes, and all-out street brawls happen during live broadcasts.

Recently, Twitch streamer ‘Apelordmoz’ had to end his Stardew Valley stream to warn his roommates of gunshots happening right outside of their house.

Twitch streamer ends stream due to gunfight

On February 7, 2022, disaster struck as Apelordmoz was live on Twitch playing Stardew Valley. All of a sudden, dozens of gunshots began going off outside. The shots were loud enough to be heard on stream.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokimane shades Ninja and Jessica Blevins after Jidion meetup

The Indianapolis resident quickly stopped what he was doing in-game. He said: “Hey um, there’s a gunfight going on. I’m going to run to the basement real quick.”

Seconds later, the creator turns on his “Be right back” screen and you can hear him call for his roommates to go to the basement with him. A few minutes later, he returned to his computer and ended the stream.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When Dexerto reached out to the streamer, Apelordmoz provided more detail on the shooting.

Read More: PewDiePie reveals how he lost LinusTechTips custom Minecraft PC

“I was just chilling, playing Stardew Valley, and all of a sudden I hear gunshots. I stopped stream, grabbed my roommates, and called 911 once we were in the basement,” he explained. “I looked on a site called NextDoor shortly after and saw someone got shot in the leg.”

Advertisement

The creator assured us that he and his friends are okay, and he hopes whoever fell victim to the gunshots gets better soon.