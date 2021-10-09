Multiple Twitch streamers shaken after earthquake rocks Tokyo

An earthquake rocked Tokyo, Japan in early October, and several Twitch streamers who were live at the time caught the alarming moment.

On October 7, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake rocked Tokyo, leading to several dozen people sustaining injuries.

At the time of the earthquake, 10:41 p.m. local time, many streamers were on Twitch going about their normal days. As the earthquake shook the ground, they gave their genuine reactions to the upheaval, leading to some startling moments.

Twitch streamers react to Tokyo earthquake

Fighting game streamer Jiyuna was live playing Melty Blood: Type Lumina when the earthquake interrupted his match.

As the quake hit and started shaking his webcam Jiyuna said, “This is a big one. My opponent just stopped too, look at that, he must be getting the same thing.” After the match continued, his opponent disconnected, granting Jiyuna a free win.

That earthquake hit and my opponent dipped immediately. Thanks for the free points! pic.twitter.com/fI1f63DmCh — J I Y U N A (@jiyunaJP) October 7, 2021

Popular YouTuber and streamer CDawgVA was live during the shock as well, startling him mid-sentence. “Oh! That’s a big earthquake!” he exclaimed.

His phone began warning him there was an earthquake and he shouted, “Oh s**t, this is a big one! Oh s**t, oh f**k. Okay, this is big. This is big, what the f**k.”

Twitch streamer RetroGaijin was out in the streets of Japan when the earthquake hit, scaring him and his friend Alyssa as they held onto each other during the shaking.

Gaijin’s phone got the same alarm CDawgVA’s did, alerting that an earthquake was imminent. The streamer jumped up and said, “What the f**k? Holy f**k. Oh, it’s bad. This s**t is shaking.”

Luckily, none of the streamers were injured from the earthquake and were able to continue their day as normal.