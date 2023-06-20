Twitch streamer catches live purse-snatching outside Gucci store in Paris

An IRL Twitch streamer caught the moment a thief snatched a woman’s purse during a live broadcast while idling outside a Gucci store in Paris, France.

IRL (short for ‘in real life’) streams on Twitch produce some of the wildest content the internet has to offer.

From brawls breaking out in fast food restaurants to streamers getting attacked by monkeys and more, there’s always something interesting to find in Twitch’s vast catalog of IRL broadcasts.

However, sometimes these IRL streams can get a bit frightening, with quite a few creators catching crimes as they happen in real time — and sometimes, even being the victims of crimes themselves.

Reydempto, Twitch IRL streamers have a penchant for capturing some of the most wild content on the internet.

Twitch streamer witnesses thief snatch woman’s purse in Paris

Although Twitch streamer ‘FransizSerdaR’ wasn’t the victim of a crime, he did catch a thief in the act.

The incident took place on the night of June 18, when Fransiz was idling in his car outside of a Gucci store in Paris, France.

During his stream, a man got out of a car that was parked in front of the storefront and ran up to a woman who was walking across the street, yanking her purse out of her hands.

But the woman wouldn’t let go, and ended up being dragged across the ground as the man continuously tried to pull the bag from her grasp.

Fortunately, the woman was left seemingly unscathed — but unfortunately, the thief ended up finally nabbing the purse and fleeing the scene in their car.

It’s unclear what happened after this, as the rest of the broadcast is unavailable on FransizSerdaR’s channel… but this isn’t the first time a streamer has caught a theft while broadcasting.

In fact, Twitch star Esfand accidentally helped a thief get away during a March stream by holding the door open for them while they were being followed by security guards in a hilarious turn of events.