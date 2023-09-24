Twitch streamer tracks down stolen phone and takes it right back

Popular IRL Twitch streamer Knut hunted down his phone after a thief had stolen it, where he drove to the exact location and took it from their car.

IRL live streaming has thrived on Twitch since its introduction, as various streamers have continued to share their day-to-day lives.

However, similar to normal life, it has brought along its many dangers, only in this case, they have been broadcast live for all the world to see.

One that has proven to be common is thieves, who have been seen regularly pickpocketing creators, or for Twitch streamer Jinny, even snatching their phones straight from out of their hands.

In an unusual case, another creator on the Amazon-owned streaming service, Knut, had their phone stolen, where they streamed them tracking down their phone thief in their car.

Knut has also been no stranger to the dangers of IRL streaming, whereby previously he was held at knife point during an IRL stream in 2019, while traveling in Paris.

Now, in an IRL stream on September 24, he and his partner were seen using the live tracking information to hunt down his missing phone.

As they arrived at their destination, they were shown ringing his phone, where they quickly discovered it was inside the car parked right next to them.

“It’s in this car,” Knut was heard saying, “It is, omg it is!” His girlfriend replied as the two laughed about it.

Luckily, the car was unlocked, and Knut was able to instantly open the door and take his phone right back.

The Norweigan hopped back in the car and drove off without ever seeing the phone thief, as the internet couldn’t believe how “lucky” they were.

“Lmao this is crazy. The chances of finding this and the door being unlocked,” one responded.

“Actually yoinking,” another added.

“you’d think that a thief would have a little more awareness regarding the security of their belongings huh,” a commenter said.

Another IRL streamer has shown how dangerous this type of streaming can be after a random man groped her during a live stream.