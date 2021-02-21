Logo
Entertainment

Twitch streamer bursts into tears after David Dobrik unexpectedly hosts her channel

Published: 21/Feb/2021 11:25

by Connor Bennett
Twitch streamer BrookeGivesHugs side-by-side with David Dobrik
Twitter: BrookeGivesHugs/Instagram: DavidDobrik

Share

David Dobrik

A small Twitch streamer and David Dobrik fans was left in tears after the YouTuber decided to raid them with thousands of viewers.

Over the last few years, David Dobrik has risen up the ranks of YouTube with his entertaining, quick-hit vlogs that contain a rotating cast of characters. 

After conquering YouTube, Dorbik has moved into other spaces too – having an extremely popular podcast, being massive on TikTok, and he’s even started to move into playing games on Twitch. As such, he’s got a huge fanbase.

The YouTuber regularly gives back to his viewers with charitable videos, but after finishing up his February 20 Twitch stream, he decided to make one streamer’s wish come true as he sent his viewers over to them. 

David Dobrik gift 5 teslas
Instagram: daviddobrik
Dobrik’s content commonly sees him giving away insane gifts to fans and friends.

After a short stream, Dobrik was on the lookout for someone to send his viewers to when he stumbled across BrookeGivesHugs – a small streamer and a massive fan of his.

Even though she was in a tense game of Warzone, Brooke’s chat started to fill up with messages from fellow Dobrik fans, and she freaked out in excitement.

“Wait, what, no! I just got raided by David Dobrik guys, I just raided by David f**king Dobrik,” she yelled, clearly overwhelmed with emotion. “I’m shaking, I’m shaking. David f**king Dobrik, thank you. Oh my gosh, oh my gosh.”

The streamer did her best to keep playing, but it was a bit hard to focus. She hid in a corner and let her emotions wash over her, breaking out into tears. 

“I’m literally so happy, I love you guys so much. I’m not even worried about my game right now,” Brooke added, wiping away tears. “Thank you David f**king Dobrik. David Julian Dobrik you are the best.”

As Brooke noted, the one way it could have been better would have been if everyone was around for her unboxing of new Dobrik merch.

Either way, it was a magical moment for the streamer that she’ll remember forever.

Entertainment

Dixie D’Amelio’s mom slams Bryce Hall’s “disrespectful” stripper prank on Noah Beck

Published: 21/Feb/2021 11:11 Updated: 21/Feb/2021 11:15

by Georgina Smith
Images Bryce Hall and Heidie D'Amelio next to each other
Instagram: brycehall / heididamelio

Share

Bryce Hall Dixie D'Amelio Noah Beck

Dixie D’Amelio’s mom, Heidi, has slammed TikToker Bryce Hall for a stripper prank he pulled on Dixie and her boyfriend Noah Beck, calling it “disrespectful” and “hurtful.”

TikToker Bryce Hall is gaining a bit of a reputation for his chaotic pranks, which often see his close friends being put in bizarre or awkward situations as a result of his crazy ideas – though they’re not always successful.

On February 13 he tried to trick the internet into thinking he was cheating on partner Addison Rae with Loren Gray, but thanks to a visible microphone he didn’t end up fooling anyone.

Bryce then decided for his next video, he would pull a double prank on friend Noah Beck and his girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio. He blindfolded Noah and hired strippers to dance around him, showing Dixie the scene via FaceTime.

Topic starts at 3:12

Naturally, Dixie almost immediately hung up, and Noah looked shocked after his blindfold was removed. Dixie was not impressed by the prank, and neither were many viewers, who expressed that the prank ‘wasn’t funny’ and that the couple looked uncomfortable.

Now in an interview with photographer Kevin Wong, Dixie’s mom Heidi revealed that she was not happy with Bryce’s prank at all.

“I saw it, and I thought it was trash,” she explained. “That’s a mom’s opinion, don’t mess with my kids. It was hurtful and I didn’t like it. People can say I’m soft or whatever, I don’t care. Sorry, that’s how I feel.”

Topic starts at 1:38

Heidi continued by saying: “I thought it was disrespectful. If that happened to me I wouldn’t like it. It happened to my daughter, she wasn’t happy about it at all. Bryce does what he does, you know, and then you keep moving, whatever.”

Dixie’s dad, Marc, revealed that he didn’t actually see the prank so he couldn’t comment on it, and when Dixie herself was asked what she thought about the video she explained: “I don’t really have an opinion on it. It was okay. Not his best prank.”

Many people praised Heidi for calling out the divisive prank, but whether Bryce will try this kind of thing again remains to be seen.