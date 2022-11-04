Twitch streamer aieleen1 banned after explicit stream goes viral

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

A Twitch channel, named ‘aielieen1’, was quickly permanently banned from the platform, after the creator shared footage of a woman engaged in an adult act.

A common issue on Twitch, as any new channel can immediately begin streaming, the account was brand new on November 3, and obviously created for the sole purpose of broadcasting the explicit material before copping a ban.

Like most of these streams, this channel, aielieen1 only managed to accrue a few hundred viewers before being banned. However, due to a viral Reddit post falsely claiming the stream had 5,000 viewers, the clip spread fast.

The Reddit post claimed “this girl masturbating in front of 5k+ viewers rn” – despite the stream actually peaking at only 310 viewers. Various Twitter posts also repeated the claim that the channel reached 5,000 viewers.

It’s likely that the whole situation was set up in order to promote aielieen1’s other social media pages, such as Instagram and Twitter, as the Reddit poster shared their usernames also.

It would not be the first time that an adult creator has used the Twitch platform in this way. By setting up a new account, fully expecting the ban, if the clip can go viral, it can push people towards their other accounts on other platforms.

This stream incident also comes only a few weeks after a streamer broadcasted themselves having sex on stream, for which they were banned for seven days, a punishment that many deemed too light.

Part of Twitch’s appeal is that anyone can setup an account and begin streaming right away – but, such freedom can also result in situations like this.