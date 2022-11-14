Twitch streamer Adamcy banned over homophobic slur

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

Twitch streamer Adamcy has been banned from the streaming platform after making homophobic remarks during a recent broadcast.

Streamers on Twitch find themselves suspended from the platform for a variety of reasons, and while most of the time the platform will unban them within a day or so, others can find themselves serving long bans of a month, a year, or even a permanent suspension.

When Polish streamer Adamcy’s Twitch channel was been suspended for the sixth time on November 14, many of his viewers and fans have been wondering how long the punishment will last from the Amazon-owned platform, leaving the future of his channel a bit hazy.

Adamcy banned from Twitch

According to StreamerBans, this is Adamcy’s first time being banned since he was unbanned from the website on September 16, 2021, after he served a 10-month suspension.

His latest ban came after he broadcasted live from an event with tons of friends on November 12 when fellow influencers and random people wanted to join in on the stream.

Some of the people who appeared on the stream used a homophobic slur, which is likely what caused the suspension.

Adamcy’s first ban tracks all the way back to July 2019 when he served his first ban. Since then, his ban lengths have ranged from one day to nearly an entire year.

We will update this article accordingly as new information is revealed regarding his ban, and what we can expect him to be unbanned. As of now, it is now known how long his suspension will last.