Twitch streamer stunned as live car chase turns into GTA IRL

During a Just Chatting broadcast, Twitch streamer garytheproducer reacted to a Dallas County car chase that looked too much like GTA IRL.

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto franchise has long imitated and satirized the real world in some way, shape, or form.

The brand’s satirical commentary on American culture, in particular, never fails to raise a few eyebrows and spark heated debate.

As many are well aware, life has a funny way of imitating art, too. Be that as it may, it seems that sometimes life takes art a little too seriously.

Streamer reacts to Dallas County car chase-turned-GTA IRL

Popular Twitch streamer garytheproducer recently hosted a Just Chatting stream wherein he reacted to an erratic car chase in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Dallas police helicopters captured footage of the chase on Highway 175, as a dark-colored pickup truck raced down the highway in the wrong direction.

The streamer and all who watched couldn’t mask their surprise when the truck suddenly spun around to park on the shoulder. And the situation grew more hectic when a white Silverado stopped alongside the vehicle to pick up the other driver and passenger.

Unfortunately, a small dog exited the truck as well and ran away off-camera. Reporting from NBC 5 suggests the dog’s whereabouts are presently unknown.

NBC 5 additionally notes the driver who sped into oncoming traffic stole the truck. Fortunately, two people in the tan-colored getaway vehicle have been apprehended. Police had yet to capture the third suspect as of November 9.

Given the reported events of the car chase, the GTA IRL comparison doesn’t sound too far off the mark.