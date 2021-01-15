 Twitch star Sykkuno officially reveals he's moving to Las Vegas after dropping hints - Dexerto
Twitch star Sykkuno officially reveals he’s moving to Las Vegas after dropping hints

Published: 15/Jan/2021 21:50

by Virginia Glaze
Sykkuno reveals he's moving to Las Vegas
Instagram: @sykkuwu / Mike Boening, Unsplash.com

Twitch superstar ‘Sykkuno’ has seen an explosive rise to internet stardom in the past few months, and after dropping a few hints that he’s making major life changes, has officially revealed he’s moving house.

Sykkuno’s is a unique and surprising case in online fame; while he’s been making content since 2011, the influencer saw a huge rise in YouTube subscribers during the last few months of 2020, skyrocketing him from 400k subscribers to over 2 million.

This impressive growth has been applauded by fans and fellow streamers alike — and it makes sense, as the creator managed to score a jaw-dropping 1.6 subscribers in just four months’ time.

It seems that his newfound success is also kicking off a major life change for the streamer, as hinted at during a broadcast in early January.

Data from videoamigo shows Sykkuno's rise to fame
VideoAmigo
Data from VideoAmigo shows that Sykkuno’s subscriber count on YouTube started rapidly growing from August.

The star teased that he would be moving out of California, where he previously lived with major streaming group OfflineTV before exiting the collective to pursue his own personal projects in November 2020 — right when his subscriber count began to climb.

“I will say this, though, guys — I’m actually moving soon,” he said during a January 8 broadcast. “I don’t know if I should say where. But you guys will know, and it’ll happen within a month, probably. I will say this, guys… there’s a decent chance I won’t be in California anymore.”

It seems that Sykkuno’s hint was a bit more on-the-nose than fans expected, although he isn’t moving too far away; on January 15, the streamer revealed that he is moving to Las Vegas, home to several other major content creators.

However, it looks like Sykkuno’s streams will be on the back burner until he’s all settled in — but it doesn’t seem that his fanbase is too worried about that particular drawback.

“Moving to Las Vegas!” he tweeted. “I’ll be back on streams soon!”

Sykkuno’s post has been met with hilarious reactions from a slew of other top streamers, with the likes of Mizkif replying with a video of himself merely saying, “Bye.”

This move to Vegas marks another in a major series of life changes for one of the net’s biggest stars as he continues on his high rise to fame.

Addison Rae & Bryce Hall spark engagement rumors after cryptic ring post

Published: 15/Jan/2021 18:43

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: Bryce Hall

TikTok’s hottest couple, Addison Rae and Bryce Hall, have sparked rumors that they might be getting engaged after Addison flexed a flashy ring on Instagram.

Bryce and Addison — affectionately referred to as ‘Braddison’ by shippers — are two of TikTok’s most popular content creators, who were long rumored to be secretly dating despite their repeated denial to the contrary.

However, on November 30, the two finally confirmed that they are officially dating, and have been together for nearly two months (although they did break up earlier this year after just three days together).

Since their surprise announcement, they haven’t held back with their lovey-dovey social media posts about each other, complete with cuddly, PDA-filled TikToks. And of course, while both creators are still so young, fans of the couple are eager for more content – especially if they decide to tie the knot in the future.

Bryce Hall Addison Rae relationship
Instagram: Bryce Hall
Bryce & Addison confirmed they were dating in November

On Thursday, January 14, Addison was spotted by paparazzi leaving XIV Karats LTD jewelry store in Beverly Hills – and  later on, posted a picture of a new sparkly ring on her ring finger to her Instagram story, leaving fans in a frenzy over what it might mean.

Addison Rae engaged
Instagram: Addison Rae
Addison posted an image of the ring on her Instagram story

Typically, an engagement ring is worn on the ring finger of the left hand, and with the way the picture was taken, it does look like it’s on her left hand.

However, while it has prompted speculation that the pair are or could potentially be getting engaged, discussion on drama Instagram account TikTokroom heavily suggests that the pair are getting each other promise rings, instead.

This is something that several famous TikTok couples have done to show their commitment to each other, including Cynthia Parker and Quinton Griggs, as well as Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon, so it wouldn’t be so surprising if this is the case.

Either way, Bryce and Addison are clearly about as lovey-dovey as they could possibly be at this point, and engagement ring or not, the pair look like they’re in it for the long-haul.