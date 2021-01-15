Twitch star Sykkuno officially reveals he's moving to Las Vegas after dropping hints - Dexerto

Twitch superstar ‘Sykkuno’ has seen an explosive rise to internet stardom in the past few months, and after dropping a few hints that he’s making major life changes, has officially revealed he’s moving house.

Sykkuno’s is a unique and surprising case in online fame; while he’s been making content since 2011, the influencer saw a huge rise in YouTube subscribers during the last few months of 2020, skyrocketing him from 400k subscribers to over 2 million.

This impressive growth has been applauded by fans and fellow streamers alike — and it makes sense, as the creator managed to score a jaw-dropping 1.6 subscribers in just four months’ time.

It seems that his newfound success is also kicking off a major life change for the streamer, as hinted at during a broadcast in early January.

The star teased that he would be moving out of California, where he previously lived with major streaming group OfflineTV before exiting the collective to pursue his own personal projects in November 2020 — right when his subscriber count began to climb.

Read More: Twitch streamer suddenly loses all of his followers overnight

“I will say this, though, guys — I’m actually moving soon,” he said during a January 8 broadcast. “I don’t know if I should say where. But you guys will know, and it’ll happen within a month, probably. I will say this, guys… there’s a decent chance I won’t be in California anymore.”

ummm sykkuno is probably moving out of cali in abt a month 😳 pic.twitter.com/CY7OBSMtY5 — tiffany :)) (@tiff_uh_knee16) January 9, 2021

It seems that Sykkuno’s hint was a bit more on-the-nose than fans expected, although he isn’t moving too far away; on January 15, the streamer revealed that he is moving to Las Vegas, home to several other major content creators.

However, it looks like Sykkuno’s streams will be on the back burner until he’s all settled in — but it doesn’t seem that his fanbase is too worried about that particular drawback.

“Moving to Las Vegas!” he tweeted. “I’ll be back on streams soon!”

moving to las vegas! ill be back on streams soon!! — Sykkuno (@Sykkuno) January 15, 2021

Sykkuno’s post has been met with hilarious reactions from a slew of other top streamers, with the likes of Mizkif replying with a video of himself merely saying, “Bye.”

This move to Vegas marks another in a major series of life changes for one of the net’s biggest stars as he continues on his high rise to fame.