Addison Rae & Bryce Hall spark engagement rumors after cryptic ring post

Published: 15/Jan/2021 18:43

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Addison Rae Bryce Hall

TikTok’s hottest couple, Addison Rae and Bryce Hall, have sparked rumors that they might be getting engaged after Addison flexed a flashy ring on Instagram.

Bryce and Addison — affectionately referred to as ‘Braddison’ by shippers — are two of TikTok’s most popular content creators, who were long rumored to be secretly dating despite their repeated denial to the contrary.

However, on November 30, the two finally confirmed that they are officially dating, and have been together for nearly two months (although they did break up earlier this year after just three days together).

Since their surprise announcement, they haven’t held back with their lovey-dovey social media posts about each other, complete with cuddly, PDA-filled TikToks. And of course, while both creators are still so young, fans of the couple are eager for more content – especially if they decide to tie the knot in the future.

Bryce Hall Addison Rae relationship
Instagram: Bryce Hall
Bryce & Addison confirmed they were dating in November

On Thursday, January 14, Addison was spotted by paparazzi leaving XIV Karats LTD jewelry store in Beverly Hills – and  later on, posted a picture of a new sparkly ring on her ring finger to her Instagram story, leaving fans in a frenzy over what it might mean.

Addison Rae engaged
Instagram: Addison Rae
Addison posted an image of the ring on her Instagram story

Typically, an engagement ring is worn on the ring finger of the left hand, and with the way the picture was taken, it does look like it’s on her left hand.

However, while it has prompted speculation that the pair are or could potentially be getting engaged, discussion on drama Instagram account TikTokroom heavily suggests that the pair are getting each other promise rings, instead.

This is something that several famous TikTok couples have done to show their commitment to each other, including Cynthia Parker and Quinton Griggs, as well as Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon, so it wouldn’t be so surprising if this is the case.

Either way, Bryce and Addison are clearly about as lovey-dovey as they could possibly be at this point, and engagement ring or not, the pair look like they’re in it for the long-haul.

How to duet on TikTok

Published: 15/Jan/2021 18:07 Updated: 15/Jan/2021 18:32

by Georgina Smith
TikTok launch screen in front of sky
Pixabay

TikTok

Duets are a great way to switch up your TikTok content and collaborate with friends and even influencers. Here’s how to duet someone on TikTok.

If you’ve spent any time on TikTok at all then you’ve more than likely seen videos where multiple clips are stacked next to each other in a variety of different layouts, showing people dancing, singing, and talking with other users. This feature is called a ‘duet.’

A duet on TikTok refers to when a user films their own video alongside another user’s original video as a way to either respond to the video, react to it, or add something new.

Some users have used to feature to participate in virtual vocal duets – or even choirs – with each video being a new vocal line or instrument.

If influencers or famous TikToker have allow duets, it also means you are able to technically appear in a video alongside your favorite creator, and sometimes they may even end up seeing and reacting to it.

@charlidamelio##duet with @katiefeeneyy dc to katie and @kylievazzana

♬ Beggin by Madcon – ❝..𝓈𝓊𝓂𝓂𝑒𝓇..❞

The possibilities for duetting on TikTok are practically endless, and the process is very simple.

How do you duet someone on TikTok?

  1. Search TikTok for the video you want to duet.
  2. On the right-hand side of the video there with be a series of symbols. Click the arrow symbol and it will take you to the share menu.
  3. On the bottom row of options, there is a button that has two circles overlapping each other. This is the duet button.
  4. Click the duet button and it will take you to the filming screen.
  5. Film your video with the red button at the bottom of the screen, and your video will play alongside the original video.

How to change TikTok duet layout

You may have seen some users use various different layouts, changing the position of their video in relation to the video.

Some of these collages can end up looking quite complex, but there’s a simple way to change up your duet layout than just the simple left and right combo.

  1. Open the duet as instructed above.
  2. Before you have filmed anything, click the layout button at the side, that looks like a square with a line through the middle.
  3. Select which kind of layout you’d like to use.
  4. Once selected, click back on the video and film as desired.
@tahnex

Viral Sea Shanty tiktok mix @nthnevnss @_luke.the.voice_ @miaasanomusic @jonnystewartbass @anipeterson @beccaleighz #seashantytiktok #seashanty

♬ original sound – Tahnex

How to film a TikTok duet with audio

Some people may have discovered that when they film a duet, they cannot be heard over the original video, but this issue can be resolved quite simply.

  1. Open the duet screen as normal.
  2. Before recording starts, select the microphone option from the sidebar.
  3. If there is a diagonal line through the mic symbol, it means you are muted, and if you record, only the sound of the original video will be heard.
  4. If the symbol does not have a line through it, when you record you will be able also to record your voice along with the original audio.
  5. TikTok recommends using an earpiece to improve audio quality when recording.

TikTokers have found an array of creative ways to use the duet function, and knowing the different options that are available makes the process a lot smoother.