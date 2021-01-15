Addison Rae & Bryce Hall spark engagement rumors after cryptic ring post

TikTok’s hottest couple, Addison Rae and Bryce Hall, have sparked rumors that they might be getting engaged after Addison flexed a flashy ring on Instagram.

Bryce and Addison — affectionately referred to as ‘Braddison’ by shippers — are two of TikTok’s most popular content creators, who were long rumored to be secretly dating despite their repeated denial to the contrary.

However, on November 30, the two finally confirmed that they are officially dating, and have been together for nearly two months (although they did break up earlier this year after just three days together).

Since their surprise announcement, they haven’t held back with their lovey-dovey social media posts about each other, complete with cuddly, PDA-filled TikToks. And of course, while both creators are still so young, fans of the couple are eager for more content – especially if they decide to tie the knot in the future.

On Thursday, January 14, Addison was spotted by paparazzi leaving XIV Karats LTD jewelry store in Beverly Hills – and later on, posted a picture of a new sparkly ring on her ring finger to her Instagram story, leaving fans in a frenzy over what it might mean.

Typically, an engagement ring is worn on the ring finger of the left hand, and with the way the picture was taken, it does look like it’s on her left hand.

Read More: Best sea shanty TikToks

However, while it has prompted speculation that the pair are or could potentially be getting engaged, discussion on drama Instagram account TikTokroom heavily suggests that the pair are getting each other promise rings, instead.

This is something that several famous TikTok couples have done to show their commitment to each other, including Cynthia Parker and Quinton Griggs, as well as Alex Warren and Kouvr Annon, so it wouldn’t be so surprising if this is the case.

Either way, Bryce and Addison are clearly about as lovey-dovey as they could possibly be at this point, and engagement ring or not, the pair look like they’re in it for the long-haul.