Twitch streamer under fire for ‘scamming’ viewer in trade and making fun of them

A streamer has faced a lot of backlash after they appeared to scam a viewer by taking a rare in-game item as “payment” while streaming Path of Exile.

Content creators being accused of scamming their fans has made waves a few times over the years, as various people have been accused of exploiting their passionate fanbases for financial gains.

Most notably, Logan Paul received backlash after his Cryptozoo NFT project was deemed a “scam” by YouTuber Coffeezilla.

Similar issues have also not escaped Twitch, with big names like SlikeR, who was accused of ‘scamming’ fans and fellow streamers for thousands of dollars.

During a broadcast on September 19, Twitch streamer ‘Allliee’ was accused of “scamming” while playing Path of Exile with one of their subscribers.

Twitch streamer accused of “scamming” viewers multiple times

A clip has been shared across various subreddits that showed the streamer trading with a subscriber on the game Path of Exile, as they exchanged items. This was in order for the subscriber’s items to be gambled for a potentially greater reward.

After the risk soon paid off and rare items were acquired, the viewer only received some of the items back, which Allliee instead said was “payment” for carrying out the service.

This has caused outroar among some viewers, with many criticizing the streamer for taking the item.

“If someone for some reason thinks it’s not a big deal, imagine the viewer lost all the money he put in. Would the streamer give some of it back? Absolutely not,” one said. “This is probably going into the hall of fame of PoE drama,” one user said.

“And why is she not perma banned yet?” Another said.

Some users have even claimed that the streamer has had a history of “scamming” viewers that goes “much deeper,” and for “boosting viewership,” by using bots.

Within the Path of Exile fanbase, it has been common for fans to let streamers gamble their items using an in-game feature for react content and then they are typically given back to them in full.

At the time of writing, the Twitch streamer Allliee has not yet responded to the claims.