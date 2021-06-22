Twitch partner Pedguin banned because of “suggestive” Winnie the Pooh emotes

Twitch streamer Pedguin, who has been broadcasting on the platform for a decade, has received a suspension from the platform due to emotes of Winnie the Pooh, which the platform has deemed inappropriate.

In May, Pedguin’s ‘pedTub’ emote, which saw Winnie the Pooh in a bikini and a hot tub, was pulled from the platform. The reason was given as ‘sexual content’.

This was surprising, given that it had previously been manually approved by Twitch, before being removed, and then reinstated again after another review.

And this wasn’t the only emote of Winnie the Pooh to be removed, as Pedguin revealed that a series of other ‘gasm-style’ emotes had been pulled due to their suggestiveness too.

Advertisement

ADD ONE TO THE LIST! PEDNUT JUST GOT REMOVED! Here's a list of all our "too sexual" emotes that have been removed so far pic.twitter.com/hpeSKswxQZ — Pedguin (@Pedguin) May 24, 2021

Pedguin banned over Winnie the Pooh emotes

On June 21, Pedguin revealed that after 7 years as a partnered streamer on Twitch, he was to be banned – though only temporarily.

“It’s upsetting though as I don’t think I abused the system,” Pedguin said. “[Twitch] never told me what was specifically wrong with my emotes, I tried changing the suffixes and the emotes to appease Twitch without guidance, but alas, a ban.”

It's not a permanent ban. It's upsetting though as I don't think I abused the system. They never told me what was specifically wrong with my emotes, I tried changing the suffixes and the emotes to appease Twitch without guidence, but alas, a ban. pic.twitter.com/HeEs0yhs27 — Pedguin (@Pedguin) June 21, 2021

Fans of The Yogscast member, as well as those who simply thought the ban was unfairly harsh, began using the hashtag ‘#unbanpedguin’, in hopes that Twitch will reverse their decision.

Twitch’s guidelines on emotes prohibit:

Advertisement

Sexual content, such as depictions of sexual acts, arousal, gestures, aids, and attire

Nudity, such as depictions and imitations of nude torsos, buttocks, genitals, and anuses.

It continues: “Severe abuse of emote submissions, including severe policy violations and repeated submissions of content previously rejected or taken down, may result in a penalty on your account. Such actions may include: removal of content, a strike on the account, and/or suspension of account(s).”

Pedguin has confirmed to Dexerto that his ban will last 24 hours, and he may face possible emote restrictions upon his return. Twitch does not comment on community guideline violations to respect the privacy of users.