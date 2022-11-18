Twitch makes finding other creators easier with simple collab feature

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

Twitch has announced a simple feature to help streamers easily share who they’re collaborating with. Users can now tag others in titles and link out to their respective Twitch channels, culling the need for chat commands and other tools.

Twitch has tried to implement a number of changes to make it easier for streamers to collaborate with one another. From the “Guest Star” feature to other smaller community-building ones, it’s been a big emphasis for the platform.

They’re continuing that growth with a new collab feature, making it easier to find other creators during collaborations.

Streamers can now tag other streamers in their stream titles. The tags will be interactive ⁠— if a user mouses over one, they will see a pop-up of the streamer’s details and a call-to-action to check out their channel.

“You will be able to tag other channels and creators right in your stream titles,” community marketing manager Mary Kish said on November 17. “Hovering over the tag will provide users’ channel info to pop up, and it will allow viewers to go directly to that tagged channel to check them out.”

The feature has pleased many, who previously relied on commands to do so.

“It happens all the time where you’re watching a stream and there’s four people and you’re like ‘they’re all hilarious, I want to follow them,’” fellow community marketing manager ‘RayApollo’ said. “You have to go quickly find them in chat though, or a streamer has to make a command for the mods to put in.

“Now you can put it in the title and it’s right there. It seems like such a simple thing, but giving creators this simple tool to tag other creators they’re collaborating with, without disrupting immersion ⁠— it’s amazing.”

The feature will launch sometime in December 2022.