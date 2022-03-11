Twitch hate raids return in massive wave of attacks on LGBTQIA+ streamers

Twitch hate raids have returned, this time with a wave of attacks focusing on the platform’s LGBTQIA+ streamers.

In August 2021, Twitch was under fire from its creators as they demanded a stronger response to the ongoing hate raid harassment. It quickly evolved into the #TwitchDoBetter movement, which led to #ADayOffTwitch less than a month later.

Twitch released phone verification in September 2021, their first feature meant to combat bot accounts that were being used in the hate raids.

However, they have returned to the platform with a focus on LGBTQIA+ creators — but this time, the streamers have already found the source. Here’s everything we know, as well as a few steps to help combat it.

Twitch hate raids on LGBTQIA+ streamers

On March 10, Twitch streamers began taking to Twitter to talk about the hate raid going around creators using the LGBTQIA+ tag.

According to ‘EarthtoBre’ they spammed hateful messages in another creator’s chat, tried to spam similar messages in their Discord, and streamed the entire event on another platform called CozyTV.

Popular Twitch streamer Blizzb3ar was affected by the harassment as well, receiving the hate raid during a sponsored stream.

TWITCH STREAMERS: @thejustryan was hate raided by someone on a different platform called https://t.co/5NcW1hLOe6 They spammed hateful homophobic messages, tried to spam in the discord, and streamed Ryan's stream to his viewers while making fun of him. This is disgusting. — EarthToBre (@EarthToBreLive) March 10, 2022

Today was shitty, for many reasons. But I think being hate raided during a sponsored stream was the final nail in the coffin. Sorry for ending stream early, but I am gonna put my mental first and log off. I know yall understand. Seeya tomorrow <3 — Blizzard Bearson the 3rd 💗💜💙 (@blizzb3ar) March 11, 2022

Twitter user ‘xProvexx’ is one of the many people who helped reveal that the source of the harassment is from a streamer by the name of UX on the alternative streaming platform: CozyTV.

They said: “There is an alt-right website called CozyTV streaming hate raids that they’re conducting on Twitch. Have an action plan in case they try to raid – currently targeting Women and LGTBQ+ creators.”

In their second tweet, Prove supplied a list of users that creators can ban on their channel to help prevent receiving harassment.

Discord server. I would try to avoid using the tags LGTBQ+ and anything of the similar nature for now to avoid getting one of these hate raids. Stay safe out there everyone https://t.co/ZNfDR9ll8r — xProvexx (@provexx) March 11, 2022

On March 11, 2022, CEO of CozyTV, Nick Fuentes, made a statement regarding the focused harassment on his stream.

While laughing at those affected, he said that the panic from the Twitch creators is “delicious” to him.

Warning: The following clip may be distressing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

How to deter hate raids on Twitch

During the hate raids last August, the creator of Sery_Bot helped provide affected content creators with added protection from the harassment.

Shortly after receiving hundreds of tags regarding the new wave of hate raids, he made a comment on Twitter. He said: Yes I’m very aware of what happened today. Yes, my bot may help. It’s a deterrent, but these are not bot accounts. My bot isn’t perfect but any protection is good.”

I've had a lot of mentions and DMs today and I have not been able to respond to them all. Yes I'm very aware of what happened today. Yes my bot may help. It's a deterrent, but these are not bot accounts. My bot isn't perfect but any protection is good. — Sery (@SeryCodes) March 11, 2022

We also have a list of things available to creators that may help deter the current wave of attacks — with some coming straight from Twitch:

Phone & Email verification

Setting how old an account has to be in order to chat

Emote only mode

Having a good mod team ready to remove harassment

That’s all we know at the time of writing regarding the current wave of harassment on LGBTQIA+ streamers. If any more information comes out, it’ll be available on our Twitch hub.