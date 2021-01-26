Logo
Twitch council member CohhCarnage pushing for major change to bans

Published: 26/Jan/2021 14:40

by Jacob Hale
As a member of the Twitch Safety Advisory Council, streamer Ben ‘CohhCarnage’ Cassell has explained one major change he wants to make following the confusing ban of World of Warcraft streamer Mohamed ‘Ziqo’ Beshir.

On January 19, Ziqo revealed that he would not be streaming for a few days due to a Twitch suspension, but was clearly a bit confused by what had happened, unaware of the reason for his ban.

Shortly after, Ziqo revealed that he had learned the reason for his suspension: using hateful speech and slurs, deducing himself that he believed that they were accusing him of using a homophobic slur.

While the WoW veteran didn’t fully understand what he must have said or done to cause the suspension, he accepted it and his account was restored on January 26.

With a number of fans of different streamers questioning the bans being handed out to streamers, the conversation around Twitch suspensions is growing increasingly more confusing for some, but CohhCarnage has come up with a simple fix.

Saying that Ziqo’s ban reversal was “great to hear,” Cohh added that the issue should have been “fixed in minutes,” calling on Twitch to “come up with policies where people given false bans get front page time for the time they lost.”

He followed up saying that one huge problem is Twitch not including account managers in the process. He tweeted: “If that account manager was given the clip, he could have shown it to Ziqo. Ziqo could have said, ‘No, I didn’t say that. I said this.’ Problem solved.”

In a later follow-up tweet, Cassell responded to someone asking whether his role on the Twitch Safety Advisory Council has resulted in any changes behind the scenes.

While he couldn’t go into specifics, Cohh mentioned that he is “pushing for this exact thing to be handled exponentially better than it is right now.”

Of course, in his role with Twitch, fans will be hoping this means more positive changes to how bans are handled, especially with situations such as Ziqo’s that seem to confuse just about everyone.

Valkyrae reveals how Twitter helped her with stalker who doxxed her

Published: 26/Jan/2021 14:39

by Connor Bennett
100 Thieves and YouTube star Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter finally explained how Twitter stepped in to help her after a “delusional stalker” decided to dox her address. 

Since switching to streaming on YouTube, Valkyrae has become one of the biggest streamers around – and even finished off 2020 as the most-watched female streamer around

She’s got a huge fanbase across all of social media, but as we’ve seen plenty of times before, the success comes at a cost as you get some unwanted characters trying to get their attention. 

In early 2021, she had to go private on Twitter because of a stalker bombarding her with messages. The streamer revealed that said stalker even doxxed her, revealing her address, and she had to get Twitter involved to help out. 

valkyrae streaming youtube
YouTube: Valkyrae
Valkyrae has become a huge name in the streaming world.

On January 13, Rae was able to unprivate her Twitter account after the social media platform had stepped in. She tweeted her thanks to Twitter, but that was it, she never really explained what happened. 

Though, during her January 25 stream, the streamer got into the situation a little more explaining how she was blocking new accounts from the stalker over and over until they tweeted out her address. “100 Thieves reached out to me, and said that they have direct connections with Twitter,” Rae said. 

“Twitter asked me for screenshots and stuff. I sent them screenshots of them posting my address, and they took care of it. They actually took care of it. And I haven’t heard of this person since. This person is gone. Either he died or the FBI got him.” 

The 100 Thieves content creator added that she was kind of “hoping” she’d see death threats from the stalker, rather than just the dox.

While that might sound confusing to some, Rae explained that if that was the case, she’d be able to get the FBI involved herself and have them deal with it. “It does cost a lot of money, but I’m willing to pay for it,” she said, laughing about it. 

Other female content creators have gone through similarly scary and unnerving situations, having to deal with stalkers both online and in real life, but Rae’s example shows people have their back.