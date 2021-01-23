 Veteran WoW streamer claims he's been banned from Twitch with no reason given - Dexerto
Logo
World of Warcraft

Veteran WoW streamer claims he’s been banned from Twitch with no reason given

Published: 23/Jan/2021 19:57

by Julian Young
Ziqo Wow Caster
Twitter / Zorbrix

Share

Twitch

On January 19, World of Warcraft creator Mohamed ‘Ziqo’ Beshir announced he would be unable to stream for several days. He later confirmed his account was suspended by Twitch, but claimed the ban came without explanation or warning.

A long-time World of Warcraft content creator and caster, Ziqo is a respected voice in the community and go-to channel for many PVP players. Known for streams and videos showing off his skill as a Mage, he become a staple of the game’s PVP scene over the years.

With tens of thousands of subscribers across his Twitch and YouTube channels, and time spent signed to respected organizations like Cloud9, Ziqo has amassed a dedicated following of fans and the respect of his fellow WoW creators.

Now Ziqo finds himself in a situation where he can’t stream “for some days,” but didn’t have any other details to share at the time. Two days later he confirmed his Twitch account was suspended until January 27, and also claimed the platform never provided a reason for his ban.

Support from fans and creators filled Twitter and Reddit. Fellow WoW streamer Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom asked if Twitch gave a reason for the ban, and Ziqo responded “Nope, zero transparency so far.” Ziqo also discussed how these events had affected him: “I feel like a criminal, I have nightmares about it.”

The creator then explained how went back to his old streams to find something that might explain the ban. “I keep replaying my streams over in my head grasping for straws,” he said. He was unable to pinpoint a reason for the ban, and said “I really feel so bad right now left in the dark.”

Ziqo YouTube Wow Mage Gameplay
YouTube / C9 Ziqo
Ziqo’s high-skill gameplay as a Mage earned him the respect of WoW’s PVP community.

After one fan remarked how creators seem to never truly be safe from getting banned, the streamer voiced his agreement and frustration with Twitch’s process: “10 years spotless record, no link to TOS violation, no warning. No one even able to have a conversation with me.”

Fellow Cloud9 WoW creator Elliott ‘Venruki’ Venczel also criticized Twitch for their handling of the ban, and said it “feels like they drastically need a policy update. How on earth can you get a suspension without any context or examples of what you did wrong?”

“Crazy how 10 years of streaming with a spotless record counts for nothing, absolutely absurd, super disappointing,” he ended his tweet. Several replies to Ziqo’s tweets showed frustration from other creators who experienced similar bans of their own channels in the past.

The platform’s policies on banning streamers have been criticized by the community many times for their ambiguity.

Ziqo confirmed that after his suspension ends, he plans to release a video that could help explain the ban and will “share my thoughts on this situation.” The community will need to wait and see if the creator does decide to share more details on his suspension when he returns to Twitch.

Pokemon

How to evolve Nosepass into Probopass in Pokemon Go

Published: 23/Jan/2021 17:20

by Julian Young
Pokemon Go Nosepass Ruby and Sapphire Background
The Pokemon Company / Niantic

Share

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go’s Hoenn Collection Challenge is in full swing, and Nosepass is one of several Pokemon players need to catch to complete the event. Here’s how to evolve your new Nosepass into a Probopass after you get your hands on one.

Leading up to its five-year celebration event – Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto – developer Niantic has a full schedule of activities to keep players occupied. Every week before the Kanto event kicks off, players have a chance to enjoy a Collection Challenge in one of the game’s regions.

The Hoenn Collection Challenge, running from January 19 to January 24, gives players an increased chance to catch various Pokemon from that region. Fan favorites like Mudkip, Plusle and Minun, and several others are on the list of Pokemon needed to complete the challenge.

Another Pokemon on that list is the Generation 3 Rock-Type Nosepass. Once caught, Nosepass can be evolved into the Steel/Rock-Type Probopass – with a small twist. Here’s how you can evolve your very own Nosepass after catching one.

Pokemon Go Hoenn Collection Challenge Event
Niantic
Players have an increased chance to catch a Nosepass during the Hoenn Collection Challenge.

How to evolve Nosepass in Pokemon Go

  1. Catch a Nosepass (if you don’t have one already)
  2. Acquire 50 Nosepass candy and a Magnetic Lure
  3. Travel to a PokeStop and activate the Magnetic Lure
  4. While standing in range of the PokeStop, evolve your Nosepass into a Probopass

Evolving Nosepass into Probopass requires 50 Nosepass candy along with another item: a Magnetic Lure. Magnetic Lures are normally used to attract specific types of Pokemon – Steel, Rock, and Electric-Type – to help players catch ones they may be missing.

When it comes to evolving Nosepass into Probopass, the Magnetic Lure serves a different purpose. In this case, the Magentic Lure must be used to evolve Nosepass from a Rock-Type Pokemon into the combined Steel/Rock-Type Probopass.

There are a couple of ways to acquire Magnetic Lures. The easiest is to simply buy one from the Pokemon Go Shop for 200 PokeCoins. Magnetic Lures can also be acquired by completing Special Research Tasks (although this will take longer than just buying one from the shop).

Pokemon Olivia's Probopass
The Pokemon Company
After combining their Nosepass with a Magnetic Lure and 50 Nosepass candy, players will be rewarded with a Probopass.

Once you have your Magnetic Lure and 50 Nosepass candy in-hand, you now have everything you need to evolve the Pokemon into a Probopass. The first step to evolving your Nosepass is to travel to a PokeStop, then activate the Magnetic Lure via the Add Lure option.

After the Lure is added, you can evolve your Nosepass into a Probopass while standing within range of the PokeStop. After the process is complete, you will be rewarded with a newly-evolved Probopass to take on your Pokemon Go adventures.

The Hoenn Collection Challenge ends on January 24, so you should make sure to catch a Nosepass before the event concludes to finish the challenge (and to have the Pokemon available to evolve). The next Collection Challenge – taking place in the Johto region – kicks off on January 26.