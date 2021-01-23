Veteran WoW streamer claims he's been banned from Twitch with no reason given - Dexerto

On January 19, World of Warcraft creator Mohamed ‘Ziqo’ Beshir announced he would be unable to stream for several days. He later confirmed his account was suspended by Twitch, but claimed the ban came without explanation or warning.

A long-time World of Warcraft content creator and caster, Ziqo is a respected voice in the community and go-to channel for many PVP players. Known for streams and videos showing off his skill as a Mage, he become a staple of the game’s PVP scene over the years.

With tens of thousands of subscribers across his Twitch and YouTube channels, and time spent signed to respected organizations like Cloud9, Ziqo has amassed a dedicated following of fans and the respect of his fellow WoW creators.

Now Ziqo finds himself in a situation where he can’t stream “for some days,” but didn’t have any other details to share at the time. Two days later he confirmed his Twitch account was suspended until January 27, and also claimed the platform never provided a reason for his ban.

To all my viewers & mods asking constantly: my twitch suspension will expire on wednesday. Don't know more right now. Will likely post a video once my suspension is expired, will also know more by then, aswell as share my thoughts on this situation. — C9 Ziqo (@Ziqoftw) January 22, 2021

Support from fans and creators filled Twitter and Reddit. Fellow WoW streamer Nick ‘nmplol’ Polom asked if Twitch gave a reason for the ban, and Ziqo responded “Nope, zero transparency so far.” Ziqo also discussed how these events had affected him: “I feel like a criminal, I have nightmares about it.”

The creator then explained how went back to his old streams to find something that might explain the ban. “I keep replaying my streams over in my head grasping for straws,” he said. He was unable to pinpoint a reason for the ban, and said “I really feel so bad right now left in the dark.”

After one fan remarked how creators seem to never truly be safe from getting banned, the streamer voiced his agreement and frustration with Twitch’s process: “10 years spotless record, no link to TOS violation, no warning. No one even able to have a conversation with me.”

Fellow Cloud9 WoW creator Elliott ‘Venruki’ Venczel also criticized Twitch for their handling of the ban, and said it “feels like they drastically need a policy update. How on earth can you get a suspension without any context or examples of what you did wrong?”

Feels like they drastically need a policy update. How on earth can you get a suspension without any context or examples of what you did wrong? Crazy how 10 years of streaming with a spotless record counts for nothing, absolutely absurd, super disappointing 👎. — C9 venruki (@ElliottVenczel) January 22, 2021

“Crazy how 10 years of streaming with a spotless record counts for nothing, absolutely absurd, super disappointing,” he ended his tweet. Several replies to Ziqo’s tweets showed frustration from other creators who experienced similar bans of their own channels in the past.

The platform’s policies on banning streamers have been criticized by the community many times for their ambiguity.

Ziqo confirmed that after his suspension ends, he plans to release a video that could help explain the ban and will “share my thoughts on this situation.” The community will need to wait and see if the creator does decide to share more details on his suspension when he returns to Twitch.