xQc challenges Twitch as WoW streamer C9 Ziqo gets banned for “no reason”

Published: 25/Jan/2021 13:10 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 13:24

by David Purcell
xQc and C9 Ziqo
xQc / C9 Ziqo

xQc

Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has challenged Twitch over a potential inconsistency in their banning protocol, angered by the news that fellow streamer C9 Ziqo was suspended without explanation and couldn’t stream for a few days as a result. 

Ziqo’s ban was announced on January 19, but after almost a week passed by without any confirmation about the time he could return to playing for his audience, xQc has decided back him publicly with a message to decision makers.

Of course, the former Overwatch pro has been in this difficult situation a number of times, having been banned more than once on Twitch. Most recently, he was banned in November 2020 for cheating at a Twitch Rivals event.

Twitch users could be banned for using the word "simp" from January.
Twitch
This is how the channel looks, following the ban.

Twitch urged to take action over WoW streamer ban

After seeing World of Warcraft fans were still waiting to hear more from C9 Ziqo, on January 25 he urged Twitch to make a move and “stop stalling” on his case.

In a tweet, the Canadian posted: “IF I GET A VOD TIMESTAMP WHEN I GET SUSPENDED, HE SHOULD TOO,” tagging Twitch Support in his message. “PLEASE GIVE THIS MAN A TIMESTAMP OR FIX. STREAMERS LOSE TRACTION OVERNIGHT, STOP STALLING.”

The argument he’s making, that streamers can lose traction overnight, is certainly a valid one. With a player unable to stream, viewers – in turn – also are unable to watch, living off snippets of information posted to Twitter during the ban.

There is no guarantee that the viewership will be of the same size following the ban, xQc argues.

C9 Ziqo opens up on his Twitch suspension

C9 Ziqo confirmed he would be making a YouTube video explaining everything, and that’s since been released. It’s included in the tweet xQc responded to, and shows the streamer revealing everything we knows so far about his suspension.

During the video, he says it was a violation of Twitch TOS, but the specific issue wasn’t confirmed. In a tweet, he revealed his own suspicion that something has been misheard during a stream. He has since launched an appeal.

“It could be anything honestly in that policy,” he said in his YouTube video.

Clarity is something Ziqo will want himself, but more broadly speaking fellow streamers and his fans would prefer to know why this has happened in the first place.

 

Whether or not the process of lifting the suspension will be accelerated following the message from his fellow streamer remains to be seen.

Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter denies new song is Olivia Rodrigo ‘Drivers License’ diss track

Published: 25/Jan/2021 13:01 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 13:02

by Alice Hearing
Sabrina Carpenter Olivia Rodrigo
Instagram: Sabrina Carpenter/ Instagram: Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter has responded after she was accused of writing a “diss track” about Olivia Rodrigo, the singer of viral TikTok hit Drivers License.

Drivers License by Disney actress Olivia Rodrigo, broke records last week for becoming the fastest song to reach 100 million streams on Spotify. It was quite literally an overnight sensation, racking up over 9 million views within the space of just a few days.

Actress Sabrina Carpenter, who also became famous on Disney, then brought out her own track called Skin on Friday, January 22, but many people viewed the lyrics as shade toward Olivia Rodrigo.

Drivers License is thought to be about Olivia Rodrigo’s own relationships, and therefore widely considered to be about her fellow High School Musical: The Series cast member Joshua Bassett, who has also been linked to Carpenter.

Olivia Rodrigo Driver's License
Instagram: Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia’s hit single Drivers License became an overnight sensation

Rodrigo’s song features the lyrics, “and you’re probably with that blonde girl/ who always made me doubt/ she’s so much older than me/ she’s everything I’m insecure about.” Meanwhile, Carpenter’s single Skin has the lyrics: “maybe you didn’t mean it/ maybe blonde was the only rhyme” and “you can try to get under my, under my, under my skin while he’s on mine,”

After staying silent on the issue, Sabrina has now spoken out on Instagram to explain why her song is not actually a diss track on Olivia. In a caption, she wrote “Thank you to everyone who has listened to Skin, especially those who have opened their minds to lyrically what I was trying to get across.

“I wasn’t bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song and wrote a diss track about it. I was at a tipping point in my life for countless reasons. So I was inspired to do what I usually do to cope, write something that I wish I could have told myself in the past.

“People can only get to you if you give them the power to. and a lot of people were trying to get to me. The song isn’t calling out one single person. Some lines address a specific situation, while other lines address plenty of other experiences I’ve had this past year. It also shows that many things have actually gotten under my skin.. and I’m still learning to not give other people so much power over my feelings. I know a lot of you struggle with the same thing.”

To end with, she added, “I don’t want this to become an endless cycle so please don’t take this as an opportunity to send more hate anyone’s way.”