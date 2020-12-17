Logo
‘Simp’ banned: Twitch takes aim at “derogatory words” in new policy

Published: 17/Dec/2020 4:49

by Isaac McIntyre
Twitch is now banning users who write words like “simp,” “virgin,” and “incel” in chat, following new updates to the Amazon-owned platform’s terms of service, and warned they won’t hesitate to “take action” against repeat offenders.

The new policy, first shared on Twitter by Rod “Slasher” Breslau, is set to go into effect across the website on January 22. Once it has been officially enacted, any Twitch user who uses the terms “negatively” will face consequences, and possible permanent bans.

“Using terms like simp, incel, or virgin as an insult to negatively refer to another person’s sexual activity is not allowed under this new policy,” Sara Clemens, Twitch’s COO, explained during the platform’s “Town Hall” livestream.

“In addition to the policy change, we’re also proactively denying emotes that include the term ‘simp,’ and we will keep doing that [into 2021].”

While the ban on terms like “simp” and “incel” has taken the internet by storm on Dec. 16, there’s also a number of other words now banned in Twitch’s updated harassment policy.

Using any of these “sexually-focused terms” ⁠— including ‘whore’ and ‘virgin,’ two examples given by Twitch ⁠— in a repeated manner that “negatively targets” other users will result in a permanent ban from the Amazon-owned platform.

“Making derogatory statements about another person’s perceived sexual practices or morality” will also be a bannable offense once the policy begins in 2021.

Twitch users could be banned for using the word "simp" from January.
Twitch “simp” ban goes down like lead balloon

Needless to say, Twitch’s decision to target these words specifically ⁠— especially while the controversial DMCA saga is still not resolved ⁠— has gone down like a lead balloon with much of the streaming community across Twitch and Twitter.

The move has been dubbed by some “easily the most ridiculous thing ever,” while many popular Twitch streamers have come out in direct opposition to the change.

“Can’t imagine gamin’ with the boys and not roasting the shit out of em,” NICKMERCS joked, which earned him a reply of “virgin” from TimtheTatman. Courage agreed, however, adding they “may as well start gaming while muted.”

Neeko added she “needs to find a new word” to say on stream, and offered up “kings” as a replacement for ‘simps,’ and “manbaby” instead of ‘incel.’

Twitch has not yet confirmed how they will enforce the ban around “simp” and other now-banned words. Dexerto suspects it may fall to stream moderators, but that has not yet been confirmed by anyone from the Amazon-owned platform.

The new Twitch policy is set to begin at 10am PT on January 22, 2021.

Mark Rober stuns package thieves with “glitter bomb 3.0” fart spray prank

Published: 17/Dec/2020 0:56

by Virginia Glaze
Engineer, inventor, and tech YouTuber Mark Rober is back at it again with his classic Christmas pranks on package thieves — this time, with an amped-up version of his iconic “glitter bomb.”

With the holiday season swiftly approaching, package thieves are coming out in full-force. In fact, over 11 million homeowners reported having packages stolen in just the past year, according to a study from Edelman Intelligence.

Bearing this in mind, YouTuber Mark Rober has concocted his very own invention to dissuade any package thief unlucky enough to fall for his trap; and this year, it’s got a few new bells and whistles.

The “glitter bomb 3.0” boasts — you guessed it — some of the world’s finest biodegradable glitter, which spins out of the package as soon as it’s opened by a so-called “porch pirate.” Then, motors on the box (which looks a bit like a stereo) pump out potent “fart spray” and skunk musk, while audio plays from the Christmas classic, “Home Alone.”

Glitterbomb evolution throughout the years
The glitterbomb 3.0 is a far cry from its predecessors.

That’s not all; the box also plays a countdown and flashes red and blue sirens, prompting the thieves to dispose of the box as soon as possible. All their attempts are simultaneously recorded by four camera phones within the device, which send footage directly to the “Cloud” for Rober to conveniently dissect.

He shared his results in a YouTube video on December 16, showing the humorous — and sometimes soul-baring — reactions of the package thieves. Some destroyed the box and threw it outside, while others shoved it away in a closet or attempted to dismantle it inside a sink.

While it’s always nice to see justice getting served, Rober made sure to shout out the vast majority of people who simply walked by the packages and let them be, or even called him to make sure he had received any packages that he’d purposefully left out near a P.O. Box.

All in all, it seems like Rober’s social experiment uncovered a wealth of different reactions from bystanders and thieves alike, and the entire video is certainly worth a watch. Keep an eye on your porches this season — or, if you’re really paranoid, set out a glitter-trapped decoy box, just in case.