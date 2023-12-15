Dr Disrespect says Amazon should axe Twitch after “Artistic Nudity” fiasco

Streaming star Dr Disrespect said he wouldn’t be surprised if Amazon ends up axing Twitch as a result of the site’s “artistic nudity” fiasco that took over the platform on December 14.

It’s been a chaotic week for Twitch. Last weekend, the site was inundated with a new ‘topless meta’ that went viral across social media, sparking backlash from viewers as to what kinds of content was allowed on the streaming platform.

On December 13, Twitch rolled out new guidelines for nudity and sexual content. These new rules allowed content that was previously prohibited, such as “artistic nudity” and “content that ‘deliberately highlights breasts, buttocks or pelvic region,’ even when fully clothed” — provided it was properly labeled.

The very next day, Twitch’s Art category was overrun with streams showing explicit material, resulting in a slew of bans for artists who claimed they’d labeled their broadcasts correctly.

Dr Disrespect predicts Amazon will cut off Twitch over guidelines drama

On December 15, Twitch walked back its new guidelines, with CEO Dan Clancy admitting that they went “too far” with the new policy.

Now, Dr Disrespect has weighed in with his take on the situation. After famously being banned from Twitch in 2020, the Two-Time has made a home for himself on YouTube — and he says he wouldn’t be surprised if Amazon ends up cutting Twitch off due to the whole fiasco.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Amazon cuts Twitch,” the Doc said during a broadcast on December 15. “Like they finally say, ‘You know what, let’s get rid of these guys, man. First off, they’re a money pit. They’ve always been a money pit, right? There’s just too much risk.'”

“Like boom, cut off ties, you know?”

For now, the platform says “depictions of real or fictional nudity won’t be allowed on Twitch, regardless of the medium,” effective immediately.

