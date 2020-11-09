 Dr Disrespect hints at possible Among Us stream with PewDiePie - Dexerto
Among Us

Dr Disrespect hints at possible Among Us stream with PewDiePie

Published: 9/Nov/2020 12:12

by Georgina Smith
Image of Dr Disrespect next to image of PewDiePie
Instagram: drdisrespect / YouTube: PewDiePie

Dr Disrespect has hinted he may team up with fellow YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg this week, after being inundated with comments asking when he’s going to play the ridiculously popular social deduction game Among Us.

InnerSloth’s indie game Among Us surprised everyone when it experienced an unprecedented surge in popularity this year, over two years after it was originally released.

The game sees friends and strangers attempt to figure out who aboard the spaceship is the imposter, picking off crewmates one by one and sabotaging the mission.

The craze has seen just about everyone from every walk of YouTube, Twitch, and beyond joining in with the fun. Recently, even US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a.k.a. AOC streamed for the first time with creators like Pokimane and Corpse Husband.

Will Dr Disrespect stream Among Us?

Even if someone hasn’t played Among Us so far, it’s unlikely that they’ve managed to swerve the influx of comments from fans asking them to play the game, with people keen to see how different personalities will tackle the often hilarious situations they end up in.

In a stream on November 8, Dr Disrespect finally responded to fans who were asking him to play the popular game. “You know, one thing I always get all the time. ‘When are you gonna play Among Us Doctor? When are you gonna play Among Us, Doctor?’”

Possible Pewdiepie collab this week

He went on to say that “I’ve never played it,” but after a long pause added that “I’ll play it with PewDiePie. Next week.” However, he also said “it’s up to you” suggesting that no actual arrangements have yet been made.

If an Among Us stream between Dr Disrespect, PewDiePie, and other popular streamers were to go ahead it would certainly be an entertaining one for fans who have been waiting for him to jump on the craze. And with the game having such a strong debate component, it’s always interesting to see how different people react under pressure.

Among Us

Incredible Rocket League mod turns Among Us crewmates into cars

Published: 8/Nov/2020 7:03

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Among Us Rocket League Mod
Innersloth / Psyonix

Among Us and Rocket League are successful games in their own right, but a team of modders has been hard at work trying to bring the two together.

Among Us and Rocket League don’t have a lot in common. However, they’ve both had an enormous boost in popularity this year, and it seems like it’s going to continue to rise for quite some time.

Among Us has been particularly impressive since it’s gameplay is simple but incredibly fun. Still, that hasn’t stopped modders from trying to come up with ways to make it better and even bring it to life in other games.

Rocket League modders have hopped on the bandwagon too, and they’re using the game’s custom creation tools to create an Among Us map and mode with a Rocket League twist. 

The project is led by a map designer named Lethamyr, who also happens to be a streamer and professional Rocket League player. He’s made many other custom maps, but none have been as exciting or ambitious as this one.

He’s teamed up with two other modders named Gidek and CinderBlock, who are more focused on the gameplay and networking side of things. They’re all very excited about it and have worked for more than a thousand hours already.

“Among Us in Rocket League will literally be a game inside a game,” said Lethamyr. “I am so excited for this project to be done and out there for everyone, combined hours on this project are easily over 1000, it will be insane…”

Lethamyr has been very open about its development on social media, all the way from when it first started until now.

He has even been kind enough to share pictures and provide status updates. “These Among Us Rocket League hallways looking kinda nice,” he said in one post.

It’s an exciting project and one that many players of both games are keeping an eye on. Sadly, there’s still no release date in sight, but it will definitely be worth the wait once it’s ready.

Like most mods, it will only be available to players on PC. Consoles and mobiles still lack adequate support and infrastructure to make it possible for modders to bring their projects to fruition.

In the meantime, there’s still plenty of Among Us and Rocket League to enjoy. And the best part is, they’re only going get better as time goes on.