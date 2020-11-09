Dr Disrespect hints at possible Among Us stream with PewDiePie - Dexerto

Dr Disrespect has hinted he may team up with fellow YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg this week, after being inundated with comments asking when he’s going to play the ridiculously popular social deduction game Among Us.

InnerSloth’s indie game Among Us surprised everyone when it experienced an unprecedented surge in popularity this year, over two years after it was originally released.

The game sees friends and strangers attempt to figure out who aboard the spaceship is the imposter, picking off crewmates one by one and sabotaging the mission.

The craze has seen just about everyone from every walk of YouTube, Twitch, and beyond joining in with the fun. Recently, even US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a.k.a. AOC streamed for the first time with creators like Pokimane and Corpse Husband.

Will Dr Disrespect stream Among Us?

Even if someone hasn’t played Among Us so far, it’s unlikely that they’ve managed to swerve the influx of comments from fans asking them to play the game, with people keen to see how different personalities will tackle the often hilarious situations they end up in.

Read More: Ninja explains why he returned to Twitch instead of joining YouTube

In a stream on November 8, Dr Disrespect finally responded to fans who were asking him to play the popular game. “You know, one thing I always get all the time. ‘When are you gonna play Among Us Doctor? When are you gonna play Among Us, Doctor?’”

He went on to say that “I’ve never played it,” but after a long pause added that “I’ll play it with PewDiePie. Next week.” However, he also said “it’s up to you” suggesting that no actual arrangements have yet been made.

If an Among Us stream between Dr Disrespect, PewDiePie, and other popular streamers were to go ahead it would certainly be an entertaining one for fans who have been waiting for him to jump on the craze. And with the game having such a strong debate component, it’s always interesting to see how different people react under pressure.