Try Guys Zach trolls viewers with “important update” on drama

The Try Guys’ Zach Kornfeld poked fun at the drama surrounding the YouTube collective by offering up an “important update” on the situation.

In late September, the usually drama-free world of the Try Guys – a popular YouTube group that partakes in challenge videos – was thrust into the spotlight for more than just a viral meme.

Internet detectives had accused one member, Ned Fulmer, of infidelity, with many noting that he had started disappearing from videos and other pieces of content. The YouTube group eventually confirmed those rumors, with Fulmer being dismissed from the collective and stating that he was taking time to focus on his family.

While there have been some updates on the situation since, most notably Fulmer’s dismissal, things have settled down just a bit – outside of the SNL skit about things, that is.

So, when Try Guy’s Zach offered up an “important update” about things on TikTok, fans naturally flocked to see what was going on.

Though, despite the teasing caption, it wasn’t exactly a statement. Instead, the video showed the Try Guys member getting a new dishwasher – and it’s safe to say he was pretty pleased about it too.

The video has, naturally, gone viral amongst fans and everyone else who is obsessed with the drama, racking up over 4.4 million views and almost 1 million likes.

Most viewers saw the funny side of things too, noting that Zach’s month-long journey to get a replacement has finally been addressed.

“Man I’ve really been sitting on the edge of my seat just waiting for this!” said one. “An important step in the healing process,” added another. “This is truly the update I was waiting for,” commented another.

Some fans suggested that the post was a little deeper, making references to “out with the old and in with the new” but most are just happy that the YouTuber has a functioning dishwasher again.