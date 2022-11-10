True Geordie banned on Twitch after Andrew Tate Islamophobia accusations 

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

True Geordie has been banned on Twitch just days after making controversial comments about Andrew Tate.

The comments, which have been labeled as Islamaphobic, sparked not just an apology from the content creator but also partners making the decision to drop him, such as Gymshark.

After he was asked about potentially fighting Andrew Tate, who converted to Islam in October, he snapped back: “I would gladly blow myself up if I could take that sh*tbag with us. If he really wants to prove it, do the right thing.”

The comments – which have since gone viral on social media – have been widely condemned as advancing Islamaphobic stereotypes.

True Geordie banned on Twitch

His Twitch ban was confirmed on November 10 and will be a big blow to the streamer, given that he hosts a live weekly football show called The Kick Off on the platform.

It would mean that True Geordie, who usually hosts the show, couldn’t feature on any subsidiary channels while banned.

The length of the ban has not been confirmed, at the time of writing, and it is unclear whether it has come as a result of the comments.

True Geordie posted an apology video on November 7, tweeting: “I made a very stupid comment last week on a livestream which has upset a lot of people.

“I want to say sorry, please watch this guys as I mean every word.”

In the video, he said it was a joke made in the heat of the moment.

He said: “It’s just not the way I am. I realize that I am a cocky guy and I say a lot of silly jokes. I get lost in that sometimes,” agreeing with Laurence McKenna that he likes to upset people from time to time.