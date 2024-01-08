Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss accuses James Kennedy of animal abuse

Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy shared a dog named Graham while they were still together, but James didn’t treat him properly.

James Kennedy brought Raquel Leviss into the group on Vanderpump Rules Season 5 when they started dating, but their relationship had issues well before it ended.

The DJ began a relationship with Raquel in 2016, and proposed to her in May 2021 with an elaborate Palm Springs Cochella-themed celebration called “Rachella.”

In December 2021, James and Raquel announced their breakup on Instagram, and Raquel gave back her engagement ring at the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion.

The Vanderpump Rules stars agreed to share custody of their dog Graham after their split, but Graham was returned to James and renamed “Hippie” while Raquel was staying at a mental health facility.

Instagram: itsjameskennedy, raquelleviss James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Vanderpump Rules

Raquel says James encouraged Graham to bite people

On Raquel’s first podcast episode for “Rachel Goes Rogue,” she explained James’ dangerous relationship with Graham and how he enabled bad behavior.

“James was not a good dog owner in the way that James would taunt Graham, and he would just antagonize him. He would kick Graham off of the couch when he was sleeping and not expecting it, so that would shock him.”

She continued, “He would encourage Graham to bite his hands and it really reinforced that biting behavior with Graham. The moments where he did drink too much and he was unhinged and yelling, Graham would hide under the couch.”

Raquel also mentioned that her parents took care of Graham while she was at the mental health facility, but eventually moved him to a goldendoodle rescue center.

Lisa Vanderpump ended up finding out when his microchip was scanned, and gave him back to James without telling Raquel. Now, James and his girlfriend Ally Lewber are the official owners and decided to rename him “Hippie.”

James’ behavior toward Graham is similar to how he treated Raquel, often belittling her and getting angry, mostly while he was drunk. Therefore, it’s not surprising that he would do the same thing to his dog.

Raquel and James have gone their separate ways and don’t have to interact since she left the show. However, Raquel can no longer see the dog she once owned.