Travis Scott fan fools the internet after claiming to sell house for concert ticket

A fan allegedly sold his house to buy a concert ticket for Travis Scott’s show as part of UTOPIA in Egypt and fooled almost everyone online.

A TikToker called @thatlookslikecj, made a video of him standing next to his alleged house with a for sale/sold sign as he waved a bunch of keys with his hands.

The clip then cut to a video of Egypt from an airplane, where Travis’ show was supposed to be live. However, the show that was supposed to be held at the Pyramids of Giza got canceled two days before.

It naturally created plenty of interest, with many viewers questioning if the TikToker was telling the truth. Well, as it turns out, he wasn’t.

TikToker fooled the internet

After the story of the TikTok user was reposted by Pop Base on Twitter, social media users took to the comment sections and expressed their opinions.

One user wrote, “If you’re that desperate to sell your own home for travis scott you deserve whatever comes to you.” The internet believed the story and made multiple memes about his current situation after hearing that the show got canceled.

Others even asked why would anybody want to see Scott while some took a dig at the rapper’s Astroworld fiasco and wrote, “Ok but how could he have seen this coming with how much Travis Scott cares about his fans??”

However, turns out it was untrue and that @thatlookslikecj is an editor, who is very well known on TikTok for his edits. The video is a joke as the user edited the for sale/sold sign in front of his house, which can be easily found online.

After the internet figured out that the TikToker was joking, they made memes about that too. A user even wrote it would be a great story if it was true.

Why was Travis Scott’s Egypt show canceled?

Live Nation posted a statement about the show being canceled writing, “We regret to inform you that the UTOPIA show, originally scheduled for July 28th at the Pyramids of Giza is canceled.”

The statement added, “Unfortunately, despite the highest efforts, complex production issues meant that the show could not be constructed in the desert.”

“We understand that this news is disappointing and not the outcome any of us desired,” read Live Nation’s post.

They assured fans that they will get the refunds of the tickets at the point of their purchase and apologized for the inconvenience caused.